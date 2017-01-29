Sunday , 29 January 2017
Mothebe tests positive for banned substance

Posted date : January 25, 2017 In Sport 0

Sello Mothebe

Moorosi Tsiane

PARALYMPIAN, Sello Mothebe’s career hangs in the balance after he allegedly tested positive for a banned substance prior to his participation in last September’s Rio Paralympics in Brazil.

The 40 year old represented the country in the 200 and 400 metre races while Litšitso Khotlele took part in the discus at the games that were held from 7 to 18 September.

Both athletes made early exits as they failed to progress beyond the preliminary stages of the competitions in their respective disciplines.

Highly placed sources say Mothebe was tested by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) officials before departing for Brazil last year and his results came out positive for an unnamed banned substance.

“Lesotho Paralympians were tested a day before they left for Rio and the results came back in October, showing that he (Mothebe) tested positive,” said the source.

Paralympics Committee of Lesotho president, Limpho Rakoto declined to comment saying the matter is still an internal issue.

“That issue is still internal and I am even wondering how it got to you,” Rakoto said, adding, “There are some internal procedures that we are taking and it is only after that I can be able to discuss that issue”.

Rakoto said he would not comment on whether or not Mothebe had been informed of the development for now “because it is also my responsibility to defend the athletes”.

For his part, Mothebe said he had not received formal communication regarding the matter but he had heard the rumours.

“I haven’t received anything formal regarding the allegations but I have also heard the allegations,” Mothebe said.

“Everything that I used was prescribed by our doctor so I was also shocked to hear the rumours but I will wait until the formal communication to know what happened,” said Mothebe.

