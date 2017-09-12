LNIG renew Linare sponsorship

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO National Insurance Group (LNIG) have renewed their sponsorship for Econet Premier League side, Linare, injecting M1.5 million for a period of three years.

The new deal comes against the background of a row between the two parties which was sparked by Linare’s decision to rope in food franchise Barcelos as one of their sponsors allegedly without the knowledge and approval of LNIG.

However, LNIG sales manager, Qamako Mahao, said they have since buried the hatchet and will continue to work together for the next three years.

Mahao said in the past years LNIG has been giving Linare an open-ended sponsorship but decided it was time they had a fixed sponsorship of M500 000 per season.

“When we first sponsored them in the 2011/12 season we decided to give them an open-ended sponsorship because they had too many needs which would not have been met had we given them a fixed sponsorship and we continued with the open-ended deal when we renewed our sponsorship three years ago,” Mahao said.

“But we believe they have now grown as a team so we are giving them a fixed sponsorship of M500 000 per season for the next three seasons.

“Linare are one of the biggest teams in our domestic league, so we also want to help them to get back to where they used to be in past years. The ball is now in their court it is up to them to see that they live up to expectations.”

For his part, Linare chairperson, Motloang Letete, thanked LNIG for renewing the deal and said the money will go a long way in helping them to compete.

“We are very grateful for this initiative from LNIG and it will help us to run this team.

“There were some misunderstandings between us and them (LNIG) but that is now water under the bridge. We also learnt that it is our responsibility to protect our sponsors and avoid dragging their name in the mud.

“We have signed quality players we hope will help the team to regain its status among the big guns so we are hoping to see positive results this season as we also have a good coach in Teele Ntšonyana,” Letete said.