Police probe ABC event

’Marafaele Mohloboli

POLICE are investigating a possible breach of the laws concerning public gatherings after last Sunday’s public reception staged in Maseru by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) to welcome back some of its members from exile.

Last Sunday, thousands of ABC supporters painted the town yellow with their party colours and brought the roads leading to Maseru Bridge to a stand-still, allegedly without seeking a permit from the police as per the requirements of the Public Meetings and Procession Act of 2010.

Maseru Urban District commander, Senior Superintendent Api Letsie told the Sunday Express they had launched investigations into the “demonstration” to ascertain whether there was a case to answer “for those who organised it without a permit”.

“We are not in a hurry to press charges because we need to conduct our investigations thoroughly hence we are in consultations with our legal team. What matters is that we do not get things wrong.”

However, ABC legislator Lesego Makgothi who organised the event, said there was nothing warranting such a probe.

“We worked harmoniously with the police who were there to monitor the situation and there was nothing that we did wrong that could call for such investigations,” Mr Makgothi said.

He said if at all there were suspicions of wrong-doing, the police did not have to look beyond him as he had been in charge of the preparations for the event with the help of other ABC legislators who attended.

ABC spokesperson, Tefo Mapesela said he was not aware of the investigations, adding: “Let the police do their job and maybe they will let us know when their investigations are complete”.