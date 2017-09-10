‘Basic healthcare every citizen’s right’

Mimi Machakaire/Lijeng Ranooe

THE government says every Mosotho, particularly women, have a right to basic health care regardless of economic status, age or gender.

This was said by Health Ministry’s Director of Nursing Services, Makholu Lebaka, during Friday’s awards ceremony in Maseru to honour 49 health workers from various districts including, district medical officers, nursing managers, midwives, office assistants, administrators, secretaries and village health workers.

The workers were honoured for their contributions to the improvement of maternal health services in the country.

First Lady, ‘Maesiah Thabane, also graced the function and called for the review of the salaries of health workers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Lebaka revealed that Lesotho had one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, adding the ministry had prioritised reduction of maternal mortalities.

“Lesotho’s health unit is set to implement a responsible plan for ensuring that every Mosotho receives basic health care regardless of their economic status, where they live and age; especially women,” Ms Lebaka said.

She also urged nurses to continuously upgrade their skills and remain committed to giving patients the best care regardless of their condition.

“It is time we became accountable for the services we provide as nurses by adhering to international health care standards.

“Being a nurse is a calling not just something that anyone can do. We need nurses that have a passion for the practice because patients can come at any hour therefore it takes a selfless person to attend to them even if they are off duty,” Ms Lebaka said.

The ministry’s Director of Primary Health Care, Thabelo Ramatalpeng, said the health ministry was one of the few sectors that had a large proportion of female workers and it was therefore fitting that they recognised their contribution to health care.

For her part, the First Lady, ‘Maesiah Thabane said she was “very happy to see that there are women who are dedicated to the profession and doing a good job at it”.

“It is also high time that we review the salaries’ of health professionals as they do an invaluable job for the country.”

She however, said there were cases of nurses ill-treating patients, adding this had to stop.

“It has come to my attention that there are patients that are mistreated at some medical centres in Lesotho. It is time someone takes responsibility and rectifies the situation,” she said.