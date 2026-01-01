Sunday Express

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Judge grants leniency to remorseful killer
by Sunday Express0468
Kabelo Masoabi ACTING High Court Judge, Tšooana Lesaoana, has sentenced Moeketsi Rakoto to six years in a correctional facility for the 2019...