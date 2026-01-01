Sunday Express

more news
Give Auditor-General, Ombudsman flowers while they can still smell them
Street vendor convicted of culpable homicide
Lesotho positions potatoes as driver of economic growth
Driven by Hunger: Poverty pushes Maputsoe women into shadows of...
Lesotho pleads for AGOA extension
Kao Mine shuts down
…leaves 750 workers jobless …as mining giant is forced into care and maintenance …due to escalating fuel costs...
Latest News
Court of Appeal dashes DCEO investigator’s hopes
by Sunday Express0925
…throws out bid to halt disciplinary proceedings against him Moorosi Tsiane SUSPENDED Directorate on...