Mohalenyane Phakela

HE was born, Lethapa Tikiso, but is known to many by his stage name, Damario.

The Khubetsoana-born artiste burst onto the music industry in 1993 before joining forces with Stlofa to form Lefate. Their hype spread throughout the country with the old and the young singing along to bangers such as Life is Like a Lie, Chabana Sa Khomo and Ha Le Lapa Le a Solla.

The dynamic duo split in 2009 to pursue solo careers.

Damario came out strong in 2011 with hits such as My Journey, Forever Young and Lejoe Le Teng from his debut album Manong: Pain and Chains.

His smooth melodic vocals worked like a charm on those offerings as his solo career blossomed with bookings coming through for corporate events and major festivals such as the then popular Morija Arts and Cultural Festival which many a local act found it hard to be included on the line-up.

He went on to work with various local acts such as Rumo la Koebe, Lakzen, Mthibo, Cozyboy, Febric and the late Keitha.

In 2014, he released My Journey 2- an offering mastered by South African producer, DJ Phyzix. His star continued to shine as Khalase e Ncha – a single from the album became a club anthem on local radio stations and South Africa’s Lesedi FM where it was number one spot for two weeks on the Rea Kubeletsa programme which airs on weekdays from 3 to 6pm.

The track also secured Damario bookings at weddings as it taught about how a man should treat his wife.

Although the Afro-pop single that has reggae influences is still loved by many, it may not remain on people’s minds forever.

It is understandable that once an artiste sets high standards, the audience will demand more but where is Damario?

Early this year he said he was working on a self-titled offering which would be released in March but the question that continues to linger is whether or not the project ever saw the light of day.

Fans can only hope that the release date was moved as it takes time to work on a masterpiece.