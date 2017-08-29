Uphill task for Mehalalitoe

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO’S women’s national football team faces an uphill task in next month’s Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Cup from 13 to 24 September in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe after being drawn in Group C alongside powerhouses, South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Affectionately known as Mehalalitoe, the national team will begin their campaign against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on 14 September.

Two days later, the Monaheng Montšo-coached outfit will play Botswana before rounding off the group stages against Namibia on 18 September.

Montšo recently told this publication that although it was not an easy draw, they would do everything in their power to advance to the next stage.

He said they had lined up some friendlies to fine tune their preparations before departing for Zimbabwe on 11 September.

“We have started preparations but some of our players have not reported for training due to work commitments,” Montšo said, adding, “We have written to their bosses and we hope they will join us next week”.

“We have a friendly against Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies team on Sunday (today) and we will play Banyana this weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.”

Montšo said the local Women’s Super League had improved the competition which was good for the national team.

“The women’s league is very helpful because the players are in good condition and the competition is there so it makes our job easier.”

Group A consists of hosts Zimbabwe, Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi while Group B is made up of guests, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland.

Mehalalitoe squad:

Goalkeepers: Mosilinyane Lefaphane (kick4Life), Thato Maifo (LDF), Boitumelo Nkeane (Sky Battalion)

Defenders: Hlompho Ramalefane (Rovers), Rethabile Ntobo (Kick4Life), Mosili Motsoeneng Lerato K’heme, Nkotso Mapota (LDF), MAcheche Matlamela (Basetsana).

Midfielders: Boitumelo Rabale (Bloemfontein Celtic), Palesa Mpeta, Ntsabeng Peleha (LDF), Kefuoe Maka, Thato Sentle, Makobo Kepa (Kick4Life), Mafusi Phezulu (Basetsana).

Strikers: Relebohile Akhente, Litseoane Maloro (kick4Life), Kholu Lebakeng (LDF), Nteboheleng Sekake (Berea Ladies).