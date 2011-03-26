University status for Lerotholi Polytechnic

’Mantoetse Maama
MASERU – The government is planning to transform Lerotholi Polytechnic College into a university of science and technology by 2015, Assistant Education Minister Matanki Mokhabi said yesterday.
Mokhabi was speaking at a graduation ceremony and official opening of a new complex at the college.
The Letsie Complex, comprising eight lecture halls, 17 offices and an auditorium, is expected to ease the shortage of lecture halls at the institution.
Each lecture hall will accommodate 150 students.
“These are indeed commendable achievements for the polytechnic towards some of the key government and national priority areas of poverty reduction and economic development through the development of manpower,” Mokhabi said.
“The achievements also augur well towards the polytechnic’s strategic development plan of becoming a university by 2015,” she said.
More than 80 students were awarded diplomas in architectural technology, civil engineering, construction engineering, business management, marketing management, office administration and management, computer systems engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering and certificate in auto-electrics.
Frantši Molibeli, who received the best overall performer and best student award in computer systems engineering, urged youths to take school seriously to shape their future.
“I worked very hard. It was not easy,” Molibeli said.
RE tla boka ha li oroha,re batla liresults not sweet talks
ke taba tsa bohlokoa ruri empa ke ipotsa hore na re tla fumana chelete ea ho ithutela mono moo ho thoeng ke univesity e ncha ho tsoa NMD ha eka le eona e hola ka thata tjena.
ha fela ‘muso oa lesotho le babusi ba ‘ona esita le NMDS ba na lechebelo-pelo, tholoana tsa FOGOTHY li ka nt’sa Lesotho bofumeng.
It would be a great pleasure if this dream will change into real.Lerotholi polytechnic has been a leading tertiary institude in the fuculty of science and technology.This is brought by the high quality equipment offered to the learners during their time of learner,I really tolerate it.
This is really impressing. May it come to the best and attain the good results in every faculty. Good Luck
The institute has realy come a long way. We are very proud of it and its ambitious prospects.
This status it is aiming at will greatly be advantageous to upcoming engineers, in the light that they shall be at a more suitable position to register with many civil socities and association such as SAICE, ECSA and ICE just to name but a few.
With all this in fruition, our countrys’ and nations’ technological and engineering capabalities will be evaluated and acknowledged on a global platform.
Job welldone indeed.
yeah ryt..yei! we so happy to learn crap!!!!!!!!
e tl etsoa ka 2028 ha ele ha joale ha ba na chelete tsa ho eketsa li facilities tse e qualifiang ho etsa university. ba sitoa le ho ntsa li technician tse qualified for industrial work
Modimo abafe matla aho etsa jwalo hobane haho letho le kekeng la etswa ke Modimo
i dont think its possible. hao sitana ha joale re sothole transcript tsa rona. we could sighned long ago le NMDS for attachment allowance. nako ea attachment ke ena eea fela hose koae komeng. joale oare university ke thaka ngoana?
Ao banna…………. …… …..na batla hle baetse tsona tjee!
Ao banna…………. …… …..na batla hle baetse tsona tjee! kapa bantse ba tlo fana ka mangolo a mokunyata le bona.
i have a positive mind in this one. i am pretty sure you will do us proud and crown it a university of technology as planned. LP, “rea ipopa”
LP e tswa hole le bana ba Basotho e tloheleng ele jwalo hale batla university etsang engoe hape,leskaba la senya fokothi lebitso.REA IPOPA
2015..HERE WE COME..RE IPOPA REA PELE.
i think there is more work to be done before actually converting it to a university, it should at least start by having few things like a site and also clear indications of registrations, results publications and other thins, but honestly it would be a great achievement if it becomes a university
LE KAMOSO RE TLA NNE RE IPOPA
