There’s more to life than soccer: Likuena star

Moorosi Tsiane

LIKUENA international, Thapelo ‘Nana’ Tale, has refused to extend his stay with premier league side, Kick4Life, saying there are “more important things” in life than football.

Last season, the former Likhopo talisman endured a frustrating six month spell at Lioli before reviving his career at Kick4Life.

He had joined Lioli after spending the entire 2014/15 season watching from the stands after falling out with Likhopo.

The stocky striker found the net six times in all competitions for Kick4Life.

But the 29-year old recently brewed a shocker after spurning a new offer from the club after the expiry of his contract.

“I am currently at home training on my own and not even thinking about football as I am taking some time off to concentrate on other things,” Tale said.

“I am not at the stage to reveal what I am working on but there are chances that if things go my way I will not go back to football for good.”

The Qoaling-born striker was part of the Likuena team that lost 3-4 to Zimbabwe at the COSAFA Cup in South Africa in June but missed the CHAN qualifier against Comoros due to injury.

Meanwhile, the 2013/14 premier league top scorer Tsebang Lebata is set to miss the first two months of the season due to work commitments.

The midfielder-cum-striker has not linked up with his Bantu side during the pre-season ahead of their weekend league opener against new boys Sefotha-fotha at Setsoto Stadium.

“I am still with them (Bantu) but I am currently out due to work commitments in Quthing while the team trains in Maseru, so it’s not possible that I join them for training,” Lebata said.

“But my work contract ends in October and it is only then that I will be able to join the team.”

The former Likuena striker said he was determined to return to the starting eleven hence his decision to train with A Division side, Quthing LMPS.

“There are very good players in the (Bantu) team and the competition is already high. So it is not going to be easy for me but I will just have to work hard to regain my place in the team.

“At least the coaches know what I can offer. Taking time off will also help me to heal completely from my knee injury.”

Bantu assistant coach, Bob Mafoso, said although they would miss Lebata, his time away would also help him to completely heal.

“He is a good player and he will be missed. But we got good players during the transfer window so he will have to work even harder when he returns so that he reclaims his position in the team.

“And again he will give us options since he will return in mid-season,” Mafoso concluded.