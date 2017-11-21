Thaba-Tseka-Likalaneng road revamp begins

Limpho Sello

Thaba-Tseka

THE rehabilitation of the Thaba-Tseka- Lekalaneng road has started, six years after it was washed away by a heavy storm just a few months after its construction.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has injected M76 million for the rehabilitation project in a development that is expected to improve the district’s accessibility.

During a sod-turning ceremony held last week, Thaba-Tseka communities welcomed the development saying it will ease travelling and also help to create jobs for the many unemployed in the district.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Tšehlo Ramarou said the government is working towards developing the road infrastructure network in areas that are hard to reach commonly found in districts such as Thaba-Tseka.

“We would like to ensure the construction of quality roads that can withstand extreme weather conditions and also prevent scenarios such as what has happened with this road we are now rehabilitating. We do not want to waste public funds by constructing sub-standard roads, which we will reconstruct after they are washed away by floods, but would like to use those resources to expand the road network to other areas in Thaba Tseka,” Mr Ramarou said.

He said plans by the Roads Directorate to construct another major road to link Thaba-Tseka and Mokhotlong District are at an advanced stage.

Mr Ramarou urged the local communities to cooperate with the contractor, Geo-Engineering Construction, to ensure that the project is completed on time. The rehabilitation project is expected to take eight months, bringing the much-needed employment opportunities in the district.

Member of Parliament for Thaba Tseka, Mamoipone Senauoane said many families in the area depended only on agriculture as employment opportunities were hard to come by.

She urged the government to prioritise the construction of roads in the district as many areas are not easily accessible due to bad gravel roads. Due to poor roads or where there are non-existent, people are forced to walk long distances or use horses and donkeys to access, for example, health services and schools.

“Due to its centrality, constructing roads in Thaba-Tseka is such a strategic development because it would be easy to link the district with other districts such as Mokhotlong, Leribe and Qacha’s Nek. This can ease movement and help make the district attractive for investment,” Ms Senauoane said.

One of the residents in the districts, Malehlohonolo Ramontši said she came to witness the groundbreaking ceremony and to also enquire about employment opportunities.

“I hope they are going to also consider employing women through this project. It is through projects such as these that we get jobs that can help us provide for our families, though on a temporary basis. Job opportunities are not a regular occurrence here in Thaba-Tseka,” Ms Ramontši said.

She said if she gets the job she will be able to pay school fees for her children and use part of the money to start an income-generating project.