‘Test for diabetes to avoid road accidents’

Limpho Sello

THE Ministry of Health will this week commemorate World Diabetes Day by holding a campaign in Maseru to conscientise the public on the risks diabetes poses to road users.

The education campaign comes against the background of the recent annual World Diabetes Day commemorations which were held in different countries, including Lesotho on 14 November.

World Diabetes Day was first commemorated in 1991 as an initiative of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organisation in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

This week, the Ministry of Health will collaborate with the Lesotho Mounted Police Services (LMPS), Anti-Drugs Abuse Association of Lesotho and other stakeholders to educate the public about the risk of driving and diabetes.

The day will be celebrated under the theme, ‘Diabetes and road accidents risk allowance’.

Health ministry, Principal Medical Scientist, Sejojo Phaaroe, recently told the Sunday Express that diabetes was a deadly condition if not spotted on time and managed well through diet and medical treatment.

Mr Phaaroe advised motor vehicle drivers to avoid or reduce the risk of accidents on the roads.

“The thing about diabetes is that it can come with a stroke or affect eye sight and this can lead to road accidents,” Mr Sejojo said.

“It has been discovered in other countries that many accidents are caused by diabetic patients so we thought it would be wise to raise awareness through campaigns to encourage people to test for diabetes and always take precautions when they are on the road.

“On the day we will start with a walk from Convention Centre to Khubetsoana and back where we will be distributing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Material about diabetes and also to be on the lookout when they are on the road,” Mr Sejojo said.