Sandawana rescue point

Moorosi Tsiane

SANDAWANA collected a point in a goalless stalemate with LMPS in a Vodacom Premier League match at PTC Ground in Maseru yesterday.

This brought to an end a run of four defeats under Spanish coach Antonio Jesus Flores who assumed the hot seat in February.

The Butha-Butha side started brightly and could have opened the scoring as early as the 13th minute but striker Norman Kumatsi’s long range volley narrowly missed the target.

LMPS struggled to complete at least three passes and failed to create a single scoring chance in the first half.

Sandawana continued with their dominance in the second stanza only to be undone by poor touches in the last third of the pitch.

The police outfit’s first attempt on goal came on 55 minutes, from defender Tanki Polokoane’s long range strike which was however saved by Sandawana goalkeeper Tshilonyane Tshilo.

A minute later, Simunye made their first substitution, bringing on Khotso Matsepe for Tefa Makhooane who was playing his first match since sustaining a head injury in November last year.

Sandawana also brought on Koena Molise for Khabele Mahotle on 65 minutes in a bid to strengthen their attack.

Sandawana came close again in the 78th minute but Paballo Mafeka wasted a sitter from after being fed by Chaka Maile in the penalty area.

The match failed to produce any sparks towards the dying minutes and the visitors made their second substitute when Kumatsi made way for Retselisitsoe Khoete.

Rasethuntsa was also brought on for Ernest Antwi on the stroke of full time and he could not make any difference as the final whistle went off a few seconds after his introduction.

LMPS coach Mosito Matela was very disappointed after the match, saying his charges need to show more commitment to win matches.

“We had a very bad game and we are now in a position where we have shifted our focus from fighting for a top four finish to aiming for at least a top eight finish,” Matela said , adding “but that will come with commitment from my players”.

“If we continue with the kind of performance they showed today it’s going to be really tough for us but we will take this point and go back to the drawing board.”

For his part, Flores expressed satisfaction with his charges, saying they only needed to work on converting their chances.

“I am trying to find the base for this team because we are now preparing for next season and so far I am very satisfied.

“We played well and dominated possession and our only weakness which needs work is lack of sharpness in the last third.

“We need to start scoring if we are to win matches,” Flores said.

Elsewhere, Liphakoe played to a one-all draw with Sky Battalion in Quthing.