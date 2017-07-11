Prince Seeiso celebrates jubilee in style

DRESSED in khaki trousers, white T-shirt and a traditional blanket Seanamarena, Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso could have been easily mistaken for any one of the ordinary people who attended his golden jubilee birthday celebrations yesterday.
Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, affectionately known as Tšoana-Mantata, was born on 16 April, 1966 and is the second son of the late King Moshoeshoe II and Queen ‘Mamohata Seeiso.
“I am very happy that you all came from all the corners of our country to celebrate with me. I must also thank God for protecting ‘M’e ‘Maselala and I, giving us true love which has yielded three children – Selala, ‘Masentle and Masupha,” said Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso.
Multitudes – be it ordinary people and dignitaries, the young and old, traditional dancers and church groups – came out in full force and descended on Matsieng to celebrate with the royal family.
However, it could have been a different story if the Prince had had his way. He told the hundreds who joined in celebrating his 50th birthday that he had envisaged a small and intimate affair only to be talked out of it by his wife who had a much bigger event planned.
“‘M’e ‘Maselala (Princess ‘Mabereng) persuaded me to host a bigger celebration, arguing that the nation had to celebrate my birthday with me. I am grateful that she had such foresight,” Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso said.
Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso participates in the festivities
And the royal became very much the life and soul of the party, singing and dancing with the various Christian denominations from the Catholics to St John Apostolic Faith Mission.
“The St John Church in Lekokoaneng has special water which gives life to the people and they are a part of our Christian lives. I want us to rejoice with them,” he said.
Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, who is also Senate president, attributed all his leadership achievements to his wife, describing her as his pillar of strength.
“Today I am going to tell you my secret. I am only able to stand before you because I draw strength from my wife,” he said.
“I draw the inspiration to preach unity and reconciliation from this woman. Thank you very much my love for agreeing to be my wife.”
The principal chief of Matsieng also thanked his brother, King Letsie III, for standing by him during their darkest hours when they lost their sister, father and mother.
“You (King Letsie III) always told me to take courage, soldier on and trust in God to show us the way during our darkest hours and I thank you for standing by me,” he said.
Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso also used the occasion to remind chiefs of the importance of upholding the rule of law and shunning corruption.
“We need to ensure that we uphold equality and we shun favouritism to ensure peace and reconciliation among our people. This will lead to prosperity,” he said.
“I would also want to thank the Prime Minister (Pakalitha Mosisili) and his government for coming to celebrate with me and pray that God immerses us in love so that this country can be big enough to accommodate every Mosotho.”
For his part, Dr Mosisili said that Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso a real “man of the people.”
“You have demonstrated your ability to interact easily with different types of people and I must mention that you are blessed with leadership skills,” Dr Mosisili said, adding that the Prince was at one point the country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.
“We are this year witnessing three jubilees – our country’s independence, the Christian Council of Lesotho’s 50th anniversary and your birthday. I pray that through these jubilees, Lesotho will unite.”
King Letsie III spoke on behalf of the royal family and praised Princess ‘Mabereng for ensuring that Prince Seeiso celebrates his birthday in style. He also lauded Prince Seeiso Bereng Seeiso for his fun-loving and sociable nature.
“I must thank you because you have listening skills and that makes me happy. You are a people’s person. You love fun and while this is a good thing, this usually gets me into trouble with my children,” His Majesty said.
“Sometime last year or in 2014, my children spent the whole day with you and when we were having dinner they said ‘Ntate Mantata is so much fun, dad you are so boring’.
“My brother loves fun. I am sure he didn’t just join Sacred Heart Sodality for spiritual purposes but for fun as well because he loves fun. However, it is not wrong to love fun because God gave us life for us to have fun.”
Sunday Express is Lesotho's only Sunday newspaper. Published every Sunday and distributed nationwide. News: editor@sundayexpress.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@sundayexpress.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356
Excellent weblog ?ere! Additionally yo?r website ? ?ot
u? fast! What host are ?ou the use of? C?n I ?m
getting ?our associate hyperlink ?n your host?
I desire m? site loaded ?p as q?ickly a? yours lol
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????EST????????????????????????????????????????????????????????20?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about amoxicillin bestellen online.
Regards
It’s awesome in favor of me to have a web page, which is good for my knowledge.
thanks admin
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the great work!
Awesome things here. I’m very satisfied to see your article.
Thank you a lot and I am looking ahead to touch you. Will
you kindly drop me a mail?
I need to to thank you for this fantastic read!! I certainly loved every little
bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to look at new things you post…
Likewise always remember that the belt sander is an even more aggressive floor fining sand device compared to the global sander, therefore you may
be able to lease this machine first, so as to get the aged accomplish, as well as lease the wandering sander to offer the finish sanding.
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
You actually make it seem so easy along
with your presentation however I in finding this topic to be really
something that I believe I might never understand. It seems too complicated and very vast
for me. I am taking a look forward to your next put up, I will try to get the dangle of it!
my husband wanted 2011 form 8615 several days ago and located a company that has an online forms library . If others are wanting 2011 form 8615 as well , here’s a http://goo.gl/kPQtjM.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I love what you guys are generally up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Continue the amazing works guys I’ve included you guys
to my personal blogroll.
You could definitely see your expertise in the work you
write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such
as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time follow your heart.
Always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but do not get lots of link enjoy from.
Usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If you?re new to this site.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could
do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is wonderful blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this site is in fact good.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could definitely be one of the greatest in its niche. Superb blog!|
??? ?? ????? ?? ??????????
??? ? ?? ??????????? ??????? ?? ?
?? ? ? ? ??? ???
? ?? ?????????? ?????????? ????????????????? ???????? ??????????????? ????????? ???????????????? ??
? ?? ??????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????
??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
very good submit, i certainly love this web site, carry on it
So, you should find a weight loss along with a fall in size, especially around the middle of your body.
Along with every thing which seems to be building throughout this specific subject matter, your opinions are quite exciting. Even so, I beg your pardon, because I can not give credence to your whole theory, all be it stimulating none the less. It looks to everyone that your comments are generally not totally rationalized and in reality you are your self not even fully confident of the point. In any event I did take pleasure in reading through it.
The HCA from Super CitriMax® is the only HCA that has
an approved weight-loss claim based on extensive clinical signs – this claim can not be made by any other Garcinia extract.
The actual reason that Pure Garcinia Cambogia works
is because you take it about an hour before each meal, along with a glass filled with
water.
One thing you may discover on every label of
garcinia is a statement discouraging the use of this nutritional supplement while breast feeding because there just
is not enough clinical data supporting it’s safety for breastfeeding or pregnant women.
I can make super website like this – http://superwebsitefromdavidx.com for you for free.
But I won’t 😛
?????????? Villa Santa Rosa. ???? ????????? Villa Santa Rosa ?????????, ??? ???????????, ??? ????????? ?????????.
Daily porn blog updates
http://sexypic.erolove.in/?post-dominique
daina plato xxx free blackberry porn no membership needed e strip sex video young sherlock holmes megaupload malayalam xxx
? ????, ????? ? ?????? ????? ???? ???????,
?????? ? ??????? ???? ???????? ? ???????????
??? ????????????? ????????????.
????? ???????????? ??????????????
?????? (Refresh) ? ????? ??????? ???
??????? ????????????????-????? ???????????? ??????