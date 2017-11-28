PM defends office of the first lady

’Marafaele Mohloboli

PRIME Minister Thomas Thabane has warned people to stop spreading falsehoods about the administration of the Office of the First Lady, Maesaiah Thabane.

Addressing All Basotho Convention (ABC) supporters at a recent rally in Hlotse Number 13 constituency in Leribe, Dr Thabane said it was patently false that the Office of the First Lady was created to facilitate his political campaigns.

“There is a lot of unfortunate and unwarranted misinformation doing the rounds that the Office of the First Lady was established for the purposes of gaining political mileage,” Dr Thabane said, adding, “These are mere falsehoods that should stop. I don’t even know where that is coming from”.

He explained that after the elections, he had requested the government to establish the office with a mandate to ensure that the First Lady worked towards responding to the needs of vulnerable people including the elderly and orphans.

Dr Thabane said some falsehoods could be part of the scheming of rogue elements disguised as his party members when they were actually spying for other political parties.

“You should shake off those who are disguised in our colours because they are enemies of progress who are even more dangerous than those who openly show that they are against our party,” he said.

“I am giving a stern warning to those who think that my house is a playground, they must respect me and my wife.”

He also lauded his followers for a job well done in winning in the local government elections and appealed to them to continue working hard to build the party.

“We should not be carried away by our good performance in the last elections and rest on your laurels, instead we should work harder to gain more support and trust of the people. This will help the party to do even much better in the next elections.”

He said there is also need for the government to focus more on improving service delivery, particularly in the health sector, to ensure that Basotho are able to access quality services.