Phafane rallies Mehalalitoe

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO Football Association (LeFA) president, Salemane Phafane, has called on the women’s national football team to do the country proud at the COSAFA Games in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from Wednesday to 24 September.

Affectionately known as Mehalalitoe, the national side returns after a five year absence from the regional competition.

Mehalalitoe are in Group C alongside powerhouse, South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

Hosts Zimbabwe are in Group A along with Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi while Group B is made up of guests Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland.

Speaking at the team’s sendoff ceremony on Friday at Bambatha Sports Arena in Maseru, Phafane said the national side were not going to Zimbabwe for holiday but for “a tough war”.

“I want to alert you that you are not going to Zimbabwe for fun but rather you are going for a tough war and the nation will be rallying behind you while expecting you to fly the national flag high,” Phafane said.

“You have come a long way and it was not really good at some point when we were in a tug of war with the then women’s football committee but I am glad that after that bumpy road we managed to revive the women’s league and that has helped us have a national team.

“I thank all those who have been working hard to ensure the survival of women’s football in the country. I have watched you play and I must say I was really impressed hence it was not really a tough decision for me to enroll you in the tournament as you have shown a lot of commitment.”

Mehalalitoe skipper, Nkotso Mapota, promised to fight for victory.

“We are going as soldiers and we promise to continue working hard. There is no doubt that with the kind of support we have been getting we will come back victorious.

“We thank LeFA for giving this opportunity to participate internationally after this long. Our preparations were good and everyone in the team knows what is expected from them. We promise Basotho a win.”

Mehalalitoe Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mosilinyane Lefaphane (kick4Life), Thato Maifo (LDF), Boitumelo Nkeane (Sky Battalion)

Defenders: Hlompho Ramalefane (Rovers), Rethabile Ntobo (Kick4Life), Mosili Motšoeneng Lerato K’heme, Nkotso Mapota (LDF), MAcheche Matlamela (Basetsana).

Midfielders: Boitumelo Rabale (Bloemfontein Celtic), Palesa Mpeta, Ntšabeng Peleha (LDF), Kefuoe Maka, Thato Sentle, Makobo Kepa (Kick4Life), Mafusi Phezulu (Basetsana).

Strikers: Relebohile Akhente, Litšeoane Maloro (kick4Life), Kholu Lebakeng (LDF), Nteboheleng Sekake (Berea Ladies).