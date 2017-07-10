Ntsie to be sentenced in absentia

Phoofolo

& Co, the law firm representing Ntsie, has since been notified of the

crown’s intention. “The

reason for this application is that the honourable court is entitled to deliver

judgment even in the absence of the accused, up to the stage of delivery of

verdict,” said crown counsel Advocate Abraam Lenono in a July 20 letter to the

High Court and Phoofolo & Co. On

Friday Advocate Monaheng Rasekoai who is now handling Ntsie’s case said he will

not object to the application to have the judgment read. “We

have no objection to the court to continue reading judgment in his absence

because we do not know where he is. I feel that we do not suffer any prejudice

when the judgment is read in his absence,” Rasekoai said. After

Ntsie disappeared from the court during lunch break on March 26 his wife

claimed that he had been rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Justice

Mahase’s immediate reaction was to issue a warrant of arrest for him and order

his wife to come to court on March 30 to explain her husband’s whereabouts. A

few days later Haae Phoofolo, his lawyer at that time, informed the court he

had received a doctors’ letter indicating that Ntsie was indeed ill and needed

two weeks to recover. But

when Ntsie’s wife failed to come to court as ordered, Justice Mahase issued a

warrant of arrest for her too. The

case was then postponed to April 25 but

when it resumed Ntsie was nowhere to be seen.

At

that time Phoofolo said it was his responsibility and that of the police to

make sure that Ntsie is arrested. However,

police spokesperson Masupha Masupha said the police had done their part. “After

the warrant of arrest was issued, we had to go and confirm if indeed Ntsie was

sick as per his doctor’s letter. We did that and reported to the court that

indeed he was sick,” Masupha said then.

“In

that way our part was done and we can only arrest him if another warrant is

issued because the first one fell off after the explanation that we had given

to the court.

“It

is now his legal representative’s duty to find him unless we get another

warrant,” he said. If

Ntsie had been convicted he would have been immediately sent to prison because

murder convicts don’t get bail pending appeal. He

would have then waited for the Court of Appeal session in August to hear his

appeal. During

the trial, Ntsie who claims to be an “international journalist”, had argued

that he shot Mahao and Masupha in self-defence. Ntsie

is a controversial figure who has had a brush with the law in the past. In

April 2010 he faced trial for alleged reckless and negligent driving. The

court heard that Ntsie hit a car belonging to National Security Services agent,

Sekake Mohale, and fled the accident scene before the police arrived. Ntsie

has also claimed that he knows who killed former Prime Minister Pakalitha

Mosisili’s son, Maile, in 2002. Maile’s

murder has never been solved. Lesotho

is one of the Southern African Development Community countries which still

applies capital punishment on murder cases. However,

judges have been reluctant to send murder convicts to the gallows. Capital punishment was

last applied in 1994.