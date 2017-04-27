Mochoboroane edges towards LCD exit

Billy Ntaote

SELIBE Mochoboroane’s exit from the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) looks all but certain as the party is tomorrow expected to endorse his suspension by its leader, Deputy Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing.

The LCD secretary-general was earlier this month asked to “show cause” why he should not be suspended for allegedly fighting Mr Metsing for control of the second largest party in the governing coalition.

Mr Mochoboroane, who has expressed an intention to form a splinter party dubbed Movement for Economic Change (MEC), was also shackled by the party from performing his secretary-general duties until investigations into his conduct were completed.

Up until Thursday’s suspension, the LCD had taken a gingerly approach to dealing with Mr Mochoboroane given his influence in the party and the fact that only he and Mr Metsing are elected MPs.

If the Thabana-Morena constituency legislator were to part ways with the LCD, it would mean the party would only have one elected seat apart from its 10 proportional representation seats.

Mr Mochoboroane’s exit would also further weaken the seven party coalition government which is facing a planned no-confidence motion by the opposition. The coalition’s lead party, Democratic Congress has already split into two with the newly-formed Alliance for Democrats joining the opposition in their bid to topple the government.

However, the suspension of Mr Mochoboroane by Mr Metsing points to the irreconcilable nature of the fallout between the two, showing that it is no longer a case of if but when the firebrand politician will leave the LCD.

In the suspension letter, Mr Metsing accuses Mr Mochoboroane of systematically sabotaging the LCD for his own ends.

“I cannot accept even for a moment that embarking upon a project using your high office in the party, to kill off the very organisation of which you are such a high ranking member, is tolerable. It is a conduct that has to be swiftly and definitively dealt with,” charges the LCD leader.

“It is most dangerous to the life and future of the party. In my view, it is a conduct that calls for direct exercise of the power of the leader under section 12.4 of the LCD constitution.”

Mr Metsing adds: “Interestingly, you clearly are not disputing the kind of conduct attributed to you above, simply contented that it ought to be tabled before the Elders, which is not correct.

“In all circumstances, acting pursuant to section 12.4 of the LCD Constitution, I have no choice but to suspend you from Office as Secretary-General of LCD, with immediate effect upon receipt of this letter.”

The deputy premier also highlights that the suspension is subject to the confirmation or otherwise by the LCD’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Contacted for comment, LCD spokesperson Teboho Sekata confirmed Mr Mochoboroane’s suspension would need the NEC’s approval to become effective.

“Initially, he was issued a ‘show cause’ letter for why he should not be suspended. That letter effectively tied his hands from executing any of his duties within the party or using his status as a secretary-general,” said Mr Sekata.

“Following his response to the ‘show cause’ letter, Mochoboroane admitted he has been going to the constituencies to campaign and lobby party members to join his splinter party through our party’s platforms and as our secretary-general.”

He continued: “We will meet on Monday as the party’s NEC to seal his fate in the party. If we agree to uphold the decision of our leader, then Mochoboroane will be reduced to being just a member of the party. “And we expect him to resign and leave the party if he has an interest in forming a rival party. We are however shocked to hear his suspension letter has been leaked to the media.”

For his part, Mr Mochoboroane confirmed receiving the suspension letter.

“I think my response did not satisfy him (Mr Metsing), hence the decision to suspend me from the NEC pending a decision of a committee that will surely endorse the decision,” said Mr Mochoboroane, who is also Small Business minister.

He said Mr Metsing’s decision to suspend him was “shocking” since his matter was before the party’s Elders Committee and not finalised.

“I received a show cause letter and I duly responded. And now it’s a suspension letter. But the major concern I have is that I had argued that we still have issues put before the Elders Committee and there has not been any report as to what is the verdict of the committee. “And shockingly, he decided to give me a ‘show cause’ letter acting without considering the case before the Elders Committee.”

Mr Mochoboroane said he decided to carry out countrywide campaigns to “clear his name” after concerted efforts by the LCD hierarchy to “taint my image”.

“I was only protecting myself after the campaign to taint my image,” he said.