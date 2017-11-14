Matlama plot recovery

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Matlama executive committee will today hold a special conference at Bambatha Sports Arena in Maseru to elect an interim committee that will steer the club towards the annual general meeting where a substantive committee will be chosen.

The club’s secretary general, Liteboho Tlebere, recently told the Sunday Express that all was in place for the conference.

“We are in a rebuilding phase because we also want to go back to being the big team that Matlama was so we took the advice of the Lesotho Football Association and called for Sunday conference,” Tlebere said.

“We will elect an interim committee that will prepare for the annual general meeting where the substantive committee will be elected

“The conference will present a proposed way forward for the club in line with the growth and development its people desire.”

“We are still using the old model of an executive committee and we noticed that has worked against us. So we want to adopt a new model used by the teams like Bantu and Lioli. The essence of this meeting is to transform this team and it is time we step up and get to the same standards as our rivals.”

He said they also needed to amend their constitution because it was outdated and was even hindering their efforts to secure more sponsors.