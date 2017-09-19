Matlama fans tasting their own medicine

Moorosi Tsiane

TWO seasons ago when Matlama challenged eventual champions Lioli for the league title until the last day of action, the club’s supporters still displayed disdain for then coach, Moses Maliehe who almost took them to the promised land they last reached in 2010.

It was not good enough for the fans that Maliehe did his best for Tse Putsoa and narrowly lost on the title by just two points as they still called him names and branded him a sell-out.

This was all because Maliehe happens to be from the Berea district which is incidentally the home of Lioli.

Maliehe eventually left Matlama ahead of the second round of last season to fully focus on the national team and his place was taken by former Matlama midfielder and a veteran coach, Seephephe Matete.

Despite having one of their own, Letlama (the Matlama fans) have still not found any joy as their team has actually regressed under Matete’s stewardship to a point it has become a contender for a top eight finish rather than a title chaser.

This is despite the fact that Matlama reinforced their already star studded squad during the off season adding the likes of Teboho Lillane, Nzenze Nkulu, Thabo Mafatle and Rasetabele Kalosane.

Lisema Lebokollane, Selikoe Mokhothu also returned from loan spells and I am baffled that with so much talent, Matlama are still struggling.

They suffered a humiliating 0-1 loss to Liphakoe in their opening fixture before playing out a goalless stalemate with Linare last weekend. They are yet to score a goal this season.

Matlama is the country’s most successful team having won the league nine times and it is so disappointing to see a team with such a rich history struggling.

A fortnight ago I predicted that Matlama would push Bantu and Lioli for the title and I stand by my observation that they have quality in their squad.

I hear that the fans have lost faith in Matete and are calling for his head.

It is amazing that they want to see the back of Mochini yet they are the same people who swore at Maliehe, saying he is not a Letlama therefore not fit to coach their team.

I know it’s painful for them to be struggling when their rivals are doing well.

But having said that, they must shoulder the blame for forcing out Maliehe.

There may be unsavoury issues in the administration of the team but fans must leave the management to do their work including appointing coaches.