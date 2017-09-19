Matlama begin life without Matete

Moorosi Tsiane

STRUGGLING Matlama will this afternoon begin life without coach Seephephe Matete who resigned on Thursday after a poor start to the season which saw them lose their opening match 0-1 to Liphakoe before playing out a goalless draw with Linare last weekend.

Mokoena Mohale is the interim coach for this afternoon’s encounter with Sky Battalion at Ratjomose Ground.

Matlama Treasurer, Lesenyeho Tšiu, yesterday confirmed the latest developments.

“He (Matete) tendered his resignation on Thursday but everything became official on Friday hence the delay in communicating the message,” Tšiu said, adding, “Mokoena Mohale will take over on an interim basis until Monday when we will make an official announcement on who is taking over full time”.

Sources close to the team say Matlama are targeting LMPS coach Mosito Matela.

In an interview with the Sunday Express on Friday Matlama spokesperson, Selai Moletsane had said that Matete was given ultimatum to win today’s encounter.

“The fact is that we didn’t play well last season and our supporters were not happy with the coach but we decided to give him another chance as he joined the team in the middle of the season,” Moletsane said, adding it however, appeared the results were still not coming their way.

“Unlike other teams, Matlama is a community team and there is just too much pressure from our supporters. We spoke with Matete on Monday and made it clear that he needs to start winning matches in order to remain in charge.”

Moletsane said the players were in good shape and looking forward to registering their first win.

“Every team is tough to beat so we know Sky Battalion will not be pushovers but we are really desperate for a win. Our players are in good spirits and they have been showing determination at training.

“There are rumours that he (Matete) has resigned but there is nothing official on our table regarding that but it’s possible that can happen given the pressure from our supporters.”

Sky Battalion are also on the ropes following their 0-1 defeat by Majantja which came against the background of their failure to fulfil their opening match against Kick4Life two weeks back after they failed to register players in time for the start of the new season.

For his part Sky Battalion coach, Pule Khojane, said they were equally desperate for maximum points.

“Matlama are a big team but at the end of the day we also want to win.

“The blunder that caused our match against Kick4Life to be postponed affected the players and we lost last weekend. But they are now ready to roll and I am satisfied with what I have. Our only problem is the strike force and that’s where we need to reinforce,” Khojane said.

In other matches Lioli host Kick4Life at Setsoto Stadium, LDF play LCS while Majantja hosts Likhopo in Mohale’s Hoek.