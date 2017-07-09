Mahao, Tšooana fingered in ‘mutiny’

LESOTHO Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana, Colonel Matela Matobakele and Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao both of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) have been implicated in a plot to overthrow the army command.
The three security chiefs are accused of holding secret meetings between August 2014 and May 2015 during which they allegedly planned to violently remove Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli as LDF Commander and replace him with Brig Mahao.
According to Court Martial papers signed by Major General Lineo Poopa on 28 May 2015 — copies of which the Sunday Express has managed to obtain — six soldiers, namely Second Lieutenant Talasi, Sergeant Motene, Sergeant Semakale, Corporal Makara, Lance Corporal Koali and Lance Corporal Letsilane — have since been detained at the Maseru Maximum Security Prison for allegedly being complicit to the plot. The soldiers were served with the papers on the same day, according to the endorsements after their respective names.
Read the papers headlined ‘HOLDING CHARGES’ and with the names of the six soldiers listed below:
STATEMENT OF OFFENCE
The accused…soldiers of the Lesotho Defence Force are jointly charged with taking part in an intended mutiny involving the use of violence or the threat of the use of violence contrary to Section 48 (2) of the LDF Act No 4 of 1996 (the Act) read with subsection 3 thereof.
PARTICULARS OF THE OFFENCE: COUNT ONE
In that upon or from the month of August 2014 until the month of May 2015 at or near the residential place of one 2Lt Mokhothu, and at or near Brig Mahao’s place, and at or near the place of Commissioner of Police (Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana) in the district of Maseru and other places and times unknown to the prosecutor, the said accused, acting in concert, one or other or one with the other , to take part in an intended mutiny involving the use of violence or the threatened use of violence, when they, as persons who are subject to the Act, held meetings, communicated via whatsapp text messages and through telephonic calls, to overthrow the command of the Lesotho Defence Force by engaging in or doing one or more of the following acts:
(A) Conspiring to arrest and/or kill officers and soldiers of the LDF, namely Brigadier Mokaloba, Lt Colonel Phaila, Lt Colonel Lekhooa, Major Ntoi, Major Sechele, Captain Hashatsi, Second Lt Nyakane and Second Lt Hlehlisi being their superiors, including Corporal Mokhesuoe, and Lance Corporal Moleleki in order to remove Lt Gen Kamoli from the command of the Lesotho Defence Force.
(B) Conspiring to take arms and rams and arm themselves so that they could use, with violence, to surround Makoanyane Headquarters and arrest Brig Mokaloba and eight other LDF officers with intent to place them in the Maseru Maximum Security Prison.
(C) Agreeing with one another to seek and hire rifles, including Snipers, with M14 000, so that they could shoot to kill LDF officers to be able to remove Lt Gen Kamoli from office.
COUNT TWO
Failure to report an intended mutiny involving the use of force contrary to Section 49 (b) of the Lesotho Defence Force Act No 4 of 1996 read with subsection 3 thereof.
PARTICULARS OF THE OFFENSE
In that upon or between the period of August 2014 and May 2015, at or near the residential place of one 2nd Lt Mokhuthu and at or near the place of commissioner of Police (Commissioner Khothatso Tšooana) in the district of Maseru and other places and times unknown to the prosecutor, the said accused being persons subject to the Act, one or other or all of them, knowing that a mutiny is intended, unlawfully and intentionally failed to report one or more or all of the following plans:
That Colonel Matobakele, Brigadier Mahao and Commissioner Tšooana and some LDF members held secret meetings from which they planned to arm themselves so that they could, with the use of violence, arrest and kill some of the LDF officers and a few soldiers with intent to overthrow the command of the LDF and place Brig Maaparankoe Mahao as commander of the Lesotho Defence Force.
Charges B and C read the same as those under COUNT ONE.
Meanwhile, Colonel Matobakele went AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave) when his sick leave sick ended on 13 February 2014, and the LDF has since been looking for him for breaching provisions of the LDF Act of 1996.
Brigadier Mahao was appointed LDF commander on 29 August 2014 by then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, in place of Lt Gen Kamoli who had been fired by the premier for alleged insubordination. Lt Gen Kamoli subsequently refused to vacate office, arguing the dismissal had not followed due process, which resulted in (Lt Gen) Mahao failing to resume duty and tensions within the LDF and between the army and LMPS.
On the other hand, Commissioner Tšooana was appointed top cop by Dr Thabane in January 2014, but has since been served with a letter asking him to show cause why he should not be sent on early retirement. In the letter, the new Prime Minister, Pakalitha Mosisili—who came to power as head of a seven-party alliance after the 28 February 2015 snap elections—accuses him of gross incompetence and polarising the police, hence the ultimate.
In the meantime, Dr Mosisili has since removed Mahao as LDF commander and reinstated Lt Gen Kamoli. In addition to being demoted from lieutenant general to brigadier, Mr Mahao faces a court martial for allegedly threatening fellow officers in January last year over their opinions regarding the LDF command.
The court martial proceedings were underway when he was promoted, although Brig Mahao insists the trial had been terminated by Dr Mosisili before the elevation.
Both Brigadier Mahao and Commissioner Tšooana have indicated that they would fight their forced removal from office through the courts of law, but it is not unclear how they would be dealing with this latest development.
Both could not be reached for comment yesterday while the LDF has since indicated it would not grant the Sunday Express and its sister paper, the Lesotho Times, an interview because of the way the two publications report issues relating to the army.
Sunday Express is Lesotho's only Sunday newspaper. Published every Sunday and distributed nationwide. News: editor@sundayexpress.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@sundayexpress.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356
The very funny part of the charge is that the times that appear in the charge sheet, the said Kamoli aas no longer head of LDF and Mahao was a Commander and a Senior to Mokaloba and the whole lot. Also the said Security Heads were on different States from November to April…x! Until the 22nd May 2015 May, Mahao was LDF Cpmmander
I HAVE BEEN A FOLLOWER OF THIS PAPER OVER THE YEARS NOW AND I DO BELIEVE THAT THERE ARE REPORTERS WHO ARE CLEARLY TAKING SIDES WHEN THEY PEN THEIR FINDINGS AND REPORTS LATELY.
I BEG OF THE MANAGEMENT OF THIS PAPERS (LESOTHO TIMES AND SUNDAY EXPRESS) TO ACT HARD ON THIS REPORTERS WHO CLEARLY PAINT THIS PAPER WITH THEIR OWN PARTY OPINIONS.
THIS PAPERS ARE NO LONGER NEURAL AS A PAPER.
TIME TO DO SOMETHING BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. WE LOVE THIS GUYS WHO ARE REPORTERS THIS IS WHY WHEN THEY GO WRONG THEN WE WILL SAY IT LOUD!!!
GOD BLESS THIS PAPER GROW AND THE STAFF TO KEEP THE PROFESSION’S ETHICS.
I always looked uotp the release of these papers, this days I never bother about them…. They are Nazi-infected and sickening!!!!
THE READERS NOW KNOW CLEAR WHO WILL REPORT ON WITH PARTIES ISSUES AND WHO WILL NOT. THIS IS BAD AND SHOULD STOP IF YOU EVER WANT READERSHIP.
manala. ntho ena haesale naha. e nkeng ha kamoli le mosisile le metsing le etse borata. ntho tse nyonyehang
Hoa makatsa hore ebe taba tsena hothwe li etsahetse ho tloha last year ka August til ds may, yt da said officers went on leave of absence ka november,,n da places mentioned on da chargesheet ke tse maseru,,ele bo ntate baa bane ba fofa bosiu batlo tshwara ds meetings?? Bona livictim tsee tsatsing lee esele babelaelloa ba liqoso tsse tshwanang le tsa bao eneng ele babelaelloa ka nako yeo?? Hw convenient!!! Molimo ha otla motho o qala pele kaho mo tima kelello,, mashano a senoleha mme nnete etla ba pooaneng. God Bless Ts’ooana n Mahao
I am now wondering if this is some form of a tale or is a true story, Lesotho and its leaders are jokes I must say.
KE SEHOLE FEELA KAPA SEFOFU AS USSUAL SE RATANG … SE KA HANANANG LE TABA TSENA KHALE RE BONA HORE TABA E TENG E KHOLO KA TSOHANA LE BA BANG LE ABC E KAE REPORT EA LI FORENSIC TSA LI BOMO TSA MOSHOESHOE 2 HOBANE E ETSOE KE TSOHANA LE RSA? LE TSE LING TSE NGATA A HLA SIA KAMOLI LE MONAHENG KA THEKO O NO BALEHANG TSOHANA MORENA MOLIMO KE OA RONA BOHLE NTSE RE PAPELA LE RONA LIKHOLO KE HONA LI TLANG KE IPOTSA HORE NE NTSE LE TLO LATOLA HORE TOM O JELE PELO EA NGOANA MOTHO LIRETLONG TSA KOALABATA? HELA NTHO LI NGATA KE NAKO EA TSENOLO LE HOPOLE RENTSE RE AMANA LE HO TSEBANA LE MAPOLESA A MA ABC A RE QOQELANG NTHO TSENA MY GOD E BE BATHO BA TLA RENG HA NTHO LI HLAHA HANTLE CHE YOU HAVE BEEN SO BLINDED KE LERATO LA LIPOLOTIKI
Haeka nyeoe e e ithehetsoe feela holima babelaelloa ba libomo the he Lesotho ke mantloaneng. Ts’ooana ha e le lepolesa, joale ho potoa hore o na tlo Kenya letsoho ho lioeng hoa Kamoli, ke bohlanya ba eng?
KE HANTLE BOPAKI BO TLA HLAHA LE LI PHONONG TSA BONA BATHO BA HANA NTHO TSOHLE HA FEELA LI AMANA LE ABC MATOBAKELE KHALE MASOLE A MOHOELETSA HA A SENA MOLALO U NA BALEHELANG SESOLENG LE MAPOLESA ASA NTSA NYA MATSETE KA LIPOROMOTION TSA MOSHOESHOE 2
TSOANA BOLELLEA BASTHO NETE KA LITABA TSA MOHLANG RE LENG KHUBETSOANA MMOHO LE BO LIABILOE MANE HA NGOANABO LINEO ACHE KE LE ABC FEELA KE UTLOA LETSOALO LAKA SE LEHANA HOBABE LE BEHA MOLATO HO BATHO BA SE NANG ONA EBE SECHABA SEA LE KHOLOA KE HO RATA ABC BUA HAKERE LE LENGOLO LA PROMOTION EA HAU LE NE TSEJOE KE RONA LE LONA RE LE MONATENG KAE KAE LE BO LIABILOE LE BO ESTHER LE BO MALEHLOHONOLO?
Lesotho times lona, we are aware hore ke plaform ea ea ABC and BNP. Le ho le bala is just to hear hore na balla bareng kapa ba bua leshano ba reng.The army could haven’t open the case if ever they didn’t have the evidence. To open the case means taba e teng. Nnete e tla hlahella. Esale ke batla hore na why boetapele ba bohanyetsi bo balehang ha ho tsoara masole a mang. Re sa letile, re tla utloa ha nako entse e tsamaea.
BANA BANA HA QOSOE HLE BA TLA RUTA NTSI SEPOLESA SE NE SE TSOILE TAOLONG HOO SE APARA LIKIPA TSA ABC TSATSI LE CHABILE TSOANA TLO BOLELE HORE NA LI 250000 TSEO O NENG U LIFUOA KE TSANG??? BASALI BA MAPOLESA BAA LI TSEBA HAKERE MASOLE AO A NA RUPELA MOLA SOU KA SEKHUKHU LIBETSA TSE KOTSI LE LIQHOMANE? HELA BAHESO SEKHUKHUNI SE BONOA KE SEBATALATSI
QOTSANG TSOANA LE MAAPARANKOE LE LIABILOE PELE BA IPHA LIMENYANE
Baheso! Lesotho ke naha ea rona bohle, eng kapa eng e thunthetsang litokelo tsa rona re le Basotho ha re e ts’oeleng ka mathe re behelle mekha ea lipolotiki ka thoko, re shebe ‘nete.Lintoa le lipolaeano li ke ke tsa re tlisetsa letho ha e se tlala, ho hloka khotso le hore naha ena e fetohe lesupi. Ke Mosotho ea sa rateng naha ena feela ea ka reng lintho li ntse li lokile maemong ana. oho hle! ha re ke re tsepameng holim’a ‘nete molemong oa khotso ea naha ena.bohle re eeng likhutloaneng tsa rona re rapelle naha ena. Molimo ha se Molimo oa meferefere empa ke oa khotso. Molimo o boloke Lesotho le Basotho. Ha re hopoleng hore ha u lemena le u le chekelang motho e mong o ka ‘na iphumana u oele ho lona.
