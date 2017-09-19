Local acts to rock MACUFE

Mohalenyane Phakela

FEMALE rapper, Kot Inferno, is lined up to perform at this year’s Mangaung African Cultural Festival’s (MACUFE) Tshepe Hip Hop show along with the Leribe-based Frog.

Slated for 29 September 2017 at the Macufe Dome in Bloemfontein, South Africa, the show is the annually organised by Lesedi FM presenter and promoter Nyakallo “Ba2cada” Leine as part of the MACUFE festival.

The show features hip hop artists from Lesotho and South Africa’s Free State province — whose unique sound is popularly known as Tšepe – along with other rappers representing other sub-genres of hip hop.

MACUFE showcases the cream of African and international talent, attracting over 140 000 people from within the southern African region and the world. This year’s edition will run from 29 September to 8 October 2017.

Local jazz maestros, Tšepo Tšola and Bhudaza are billed for the MACUFE Main Music Festival which will be held at Loch Logan Rose Garden on 7 October.

They will share the stage with Nigeria’s Davido, Swaziland’s Sands, Jah Prayza from Zimbabwe and South Africa’s Ringo, Hotstix Mabusa, Mafikizolo, Prince Kaybee, Busisiswa, Serame Sediti, Semito and DJ Finzo among others.

The Khubetsoana-born Kot Inferno will perform alongside Castino & Thwenny Thwenny, MC Fire, Farmboy & Troy and Masedi on team Tšepe. They will be taking on Trap rappers Okmalumkoolkat, Cassper Nyovest, Shane Eagle, Gemini Major, Frank Casino and Tumi Tladi.

Kot Inferno told Xpress People this past week that being booked for the show was testament to her hard work.

“Ba2cada first heard my flow on fellow rapper Boshoa Botšoere’s track Tlama Thata in June this year and even wrote on Facebook that he loved what he heard,” she said.

“We have since then started talking about working together and I performed at his shows on 15 August during the Ba2cada Voting Party in Ladybrand.”

Kot Inferno vowed to bring her A-game to the show.

“This will be the second show which is much bigger and I am eagerly looking forward to MACUFE; more than a child anticipating wearing her Christmas clothes.

“I always give my all in every performance to ensure I make an impact. The festival is a platform to gain a following across the African continent,” she added.

Ba2cada gave Kot Inferno a vote of confidence in a Facebook post, saying: “I think this girl is going to surprise many on 29 September. If you do not believe me, let’s bet.”

Kot Inferno has been making waves on the entertainment scene with nominations for two Ultimate Music Awards of Best Female and Song of the Year.