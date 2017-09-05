Local actors featured at Canada Festival

Mohalenyane Phakela

A SOUTH African film, Five Fingers for Marseilles, which stars Lesotho’s Tseko Monaheng, Mosili Makuta and Lesotho-born Jerry Mofokeng, has been selected for screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) from 7 to 17 September this year in Canada.

TIFF is one of the largest publicly attended film festivals in the world, attracting more than 480 000 people annually.

The film which has not been officially released will feature on TIFF’s Discovery programme line-up, which showcases emerging talent from at least 35 countries around the world.

Written by Sean Drummond and directed by Michael Matthews, Five Fingers for Marseilles is a predominantly Sesotho language, western-inspired tale of an outlaw who returns home after years on the run and finds an opportunity for redemption.

It tells the story of how, 20 years ago, the young Tau (Five Fingers) fought for the rural town of Marseilles against brutal police oppression. After fleeing in disgrace, Tau returns, seeking peace. Finding the town under new threat, he must reluctantly fight to free it.

The three Basotho star in the action-packed film alongside prominent South African actors such as Vuyo Dabula, Zethu Dlomo, Hamilton Dlamini, Lizwi Vilakazi, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Dean Fourie, Warren Masemola, Kenneth Fok, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels and Garth Breytenbach.

Monaheng plays the part of a corrupt police officer who is shot dead towards the end of the movie while Makuta plays a good cop. Mofokeng stars as the bar owner where most fights happen.

Speaking to Xpress People recently, Monaheng said that although he will not be going to Canada, the screening is an important exposure of local talent.

“The producers have lined up a number of festivals where the movie will be screened before it hits the cinemas and then sold to the general public,” Monaheng said.

“Although only the producers will attend the Toronto Festival in Canada, I still believe it will be a good exposure for us before international filmmakers.

“I also believe this will show the rest of the world that there is so much acting talent in Lesotho and many stories to tell bearing in mind that we are barely recognised in our country. This will be my second film to be showcased at this festival, the first one being Untitled in 2005,” he said.