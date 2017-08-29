LISA challenges national sports associations

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO Institutions Sports Association (LISA) President, Caswell Moru, has urged the national sports associations to assist in giving teachers adequate training in coaching to help improve the level of sport in schools.

Moru said this after the three day Copa Coca Cola football final at Setsoto Stadium which was won by Hlotse High School who beat Itekeng 2-1 on Sunday.

A fortnight ago LISA held ball games finals at Lesotho High School Grounds where different schools competed in football, volleyball, netball and basketball among others.

The former Bantu coach said although the games were part of development initiatives, this was compromised by the use of personnel who lacked the necessary expertise.

“We still face challenges because we don’t have enough trained personnel to coach these kids and if only our national associations could help with coaching courses for teachers then things can be better,” Moru said.

“They are supporting us but it is not enough and that is probably due to funds because our associations don’t get much money from the government so the little they get is used to organise big competitions.

“But what they fail to realise is that to have well-groomed players at senior level they would have been groomed from the junior levels and that is where the Lesotho Primary Schools Sport Association (LEPSA) also come in.

“There must be a clear transition from primary to high schools and tertiary level so that we don’t lose players because we fail to follow up on them.”

The Bereng High School teacher said they had however, selected their different under 17 squads to represent the country in the upcoming COSSASA Games in Maseru from Thursday until Sunday.

He said so far South Africa, Botswana, Swaziland, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi had confirmed their participation with only Zambia remaining undecided.

“The coaches have called up their squads that will represent the country but due to lack of funds the players haven’t gone into camp. The aim was to have a two week camp.”

The seven nations will compete in football, netball, basketball, netball, tennis, rugby and volleyball.