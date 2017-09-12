Lioli dismiss LDF

Moorosi Tsiane

GOALS from Bushy Moletsane and Junior Maba in either half were all that Lioli needed to collect maximum points against LDF in yesterday’s Econet Premier League match at Ratjomose in Maseru.

The win enabled Lioli to leap frog arch rivals Bantu into pole position with six points from two matches.

Bantu could still return to the summit if they beat Liphakoe this afternoon.

Lioli proved to be just too good for Sohle-Sohle as they dominated proceedings from kick-off.

Tse Nala opened their account with just four minutes on the board when Moletsane tapped in off a Montoeli Sonopo pass that caught LDF defence napping.

Lioli thought they had a second on 15 minutes but striker Maba was ruled out for an infringement on LDF goalkeeper Teboho Ratibisi who appeared to collide with his teammate and failed to collect the ball.

It was a one way traffic with Lioli always on attack.

LDF made their first substitute on the half hour mark when the injured, Janefeke Molibeli made way for Tsie Moabi.

The army side slowly got into the match towards the end of the first half but they could not find an equaliser before the break.

Lioli finally got their second a minute from the break when Moletsane made a defence splitting pass to an unmarked Maba who unmarked who easily chipped over Ratibisi from inside the penalty area.

Lioli wingers, Sonopo and Tankiso Tabi were constant thorn in the side of the LDF defence while Tšoanelo Koetle and Thabiso Mohapi dictated play in the middle of the park.

LDF suffered yet another blow when Paul Moloi had to be pulled out due to an injury on 65 minutes. He was replaced by Lebesa Lebesa.

Five minutes later LDF made their last substitution, bringing on Thabiso Phakisi for the struggling Dumane Lethakha.

Lioli also made a double change, bringing in Bafokeng Mosala and Motlalepula Mofolo for Moletsane and Maba.

They made their final change five minutes before time when Tšepo Lekhooana came on for Tabi.

Lioli coach Halemakale Mahlaha was full of praise for his charges after the match.

“Our game plan really helped us and I am happy because my team managed to stick to it,” Mahlaha said.

“The plan was to stretch them wide, use our pacey wingers and attack from the sides and the results are there to see.

“It is very important to win matches and collect as many points we can this early because we all know the will be greater competition in the second round of the season.”

Meanwhile, LDF assistant coach Malefetsane Pheko conceded defeat, saying, “It wasn’t one of those good performances and Lioli were the better team”.

But it is only a matter of time and our charges will improve. We have to go back and plan for our next match,” Pheko said.