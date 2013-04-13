LHDA defends water project

Caswell Tlali
MASERU — Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) boss, Refiloe Tlali, has defended the controversial Phase II agreement of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The agreement, which will see the construction of Polihali Dam under the multibillion water project, has come under a barrage of criticism from some quarters. Critics have pointed that the agreement is heavily tilted in favour of South Africa which is going to be the main customer of the water from the dam.
A group of youths from different political parties is now demanding that the coalition government revisits some of the clauses of the agreement. They say Lesotho is getting a raw deal for its water and they are going to fight until the agreement is reviewed. There are also concerns that the agreement overrides certain clauses of the 1986 Treaty the two countries signed for the initial phase of the project which included the construction of the Katse and Mohale dams.
The Tom Thabane-led government has already indicated that it wants to renegotiate some aspects of the agreement.
But Tlali told the Sunday Express that she believes that the agreement is in the “best interests of Basotho”. She said the previous government had to compromise to make the project possible. “In every agreement where there is a stalemate one party has to compromise,” Tlali said. She revealed that Lesotho had compromised on the issue of taxes which South Africa had said it was not willing to pay during the implementation of the project.
“Lesotho had told South Africa that it should pay tax but South Africa misinterpreted a clause in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) Phase II saying it provided that they should not pay tax to Lesotho,” Tlali said. “It was in the best interests of Basotho that the government compromised on this issue,” she said. Tlali has also defended the decision to move the construction of the dam from Mashai to Polihali in Mokhotlong.
She said the studies revealed that Mashai’s seismicity would be dangerous once the dam fills. “It is a well known fact that after the Katse Dam was filled with water places like Mapeleng experienced quakes and yet the Katse seismicity is much lower than that of Mashai,” she said. “Surveyors were sure that once Mashai is filled up with water there would be dangerous earthquakes.”
She also said getting water from Mashai would be too expensive for South Africa as it would have to be pumped up to Katse Dam while water from Polihali will only rely on gravity. Tlali vehemently denied allegations the construction of the dam at Polihali would stop the flow of Senqu because it is built on the river fountains. “This dam is going to be built at Khubelu and Senqu confluence and it will by no means harm the ecological part of the rivers,” she said.
Hei ke Leshano hobaneng from the start treaty eitse mashai ka mora katse ele hobane litsibi li hlahlobile hantle. Hona le ntho eo le e tsebang ‘me le e pata Tlali ae hare bana.
SA should pay tax or find some fair way to pay us. And tlali dnt hide anything from us-dceo is watching u!
Basotho beso, while we all agree that the Treaty should be, as far as possible, sided to the benefit of Basotho, we must also be aware that SA has other options ( al be them more expensive) that it had already considered which had proved competitive to implementing Phase 11, thats why in the first place, the project was delayed (at enourmous cost to Lesotho’s economy).
This water is already flowing through RSA, and there are other rivers in SA (Tugela) which they can use to supply water to JHB. Lesotho is now faced with closures of many things that used to employ skilled people (e.g MCA). Those guys will be lost to the country just like those who were lost to the country after Phase 1.
On the Issue of tax, think of a situation where Lesotho had enough money to pay for the implementation of Phase 2 alone and then go to the market and sell that water ( to its neighbours other than SA). Would lesotho pay itself tax? if it does, does it matter that it pays tax here and collects it later?
SA is doing almost similar thing. It is financing the construction of this thing that it wants from Lesotho because lesotho cannot afford it. So in a way, it is more like Lesotho building financing Phase 2 (through SA!). The thing to understand here is that Lesotho has water but that water(the bulk of it) is flowing freely to the ocean, and we are not doing anything with it!
Now is you add all these other benefits of roads (to improve lifes of people in mountaineous areas), employment, increased royalties, electricity etc, you will see the benefits. You will see the benefits where the gorvenment has to borrow money or use its share of GDP to build those roads, create emplyment. Civil servants will see it when the purse diminishes that it is well and good when people play politics until one day when the nation goes hungry.
Kuena u monna kaofela.
let them stop the development of water infrastructure and the water will still reach RSA. If we (Basotho) had financial muscle so many dams could have been build to supply the whole country with water. RSA is just doing us favour here that instead of getting water from the river, it gets it fresh from Lesotho for a royalty.
whether we start with Polihali or Mashai it does not matter , we’r all talking about the same water flowing down of Senqu endlessly each and every day.
Hantle batho ba khahlanong le morero o ba batla eng? what benefits are you looking for from Mashai?
Mr/Mrs Apole the further phases of the LHWP are subject to agreement by the two parties to the 1986 Treaty, so if the parties agreed to start from Polihali why worry?
Haleso bone aha polihali noka tsohle li fetoha mangopa see water flow in them know u are near judgement day RSA is doing us no favour Johanesburg is growing. They need water.
It sounds Refiloe Tlali has been brainwashed by these ANC culprits to sellout our country. This Refiloe protects this controversial project because she has already taken a bribery from the corrupt ANC govt officials, and she is brave enough to sellout her country to RSA. She doesn’t care whether Basotho are suffering due to great water shortage in this country. She just aims to get that millions of maloti in bribery. We don’t need that M9 billion of RSA in this country, let them go and seek water from other African countries. We don’t need any favour from South Africans.
It is not the fault of Lesotho that GOD denied South Africa the opportunity to have enough water naturally. Lesotho must make sure that Basotho in the entire country get clean and fresh water first. We drink dirty water from disgusting maqalika and all of a sudden stupid people like Tlali wish to sign corrupt agreements in favour of South Africa and doesn’t care about the nation in her own country. Shame on you poor Refiloe!!!
@Kuena
“This water is already flowing through RSA, and there are other rivers in SA (Tugela) which they can use to supply water to JHB.”
Kuena if your so-called RSA has that Tugela river and others as you mentioned, why can’t they leave our highlands waters and block their own rivers as you say? If our waters are naturally and freely flowing into their country as you say, why can’t they develop such projects in their own country and leave us alone with our highlands waters? You must be insane you stupid.
During apartheid, Boers started begging BNP govt for water and it was so serious as they mentioned their country is in crisis due to severe water shortage and Leabua denied all that rubbish knowing South Africans are always cheaters bullying other nations in African continent. Haeba South Africa eo ea hau metsi a Lesotho a ea a phallela ho eona, joale haba a thibe keng ba ke ba khaohane le metsi a Lesotho? U bua joalo hobane u le sephoqo se phoqehileng. U rata RSA eno ea hau le ho ipheta kamoo uena u ithatang kateng haeba u ea ithata, joale u qetella u pota. U utloa u rata RSA hoo u utloang hore basotho ba ka mpa ba shoa ke lenyora ha metsi a hohotsoe kaofela a isitsoe naheng e ratang likonteraka tse chitang, tse senang mohau le Lesotho.
Hana ha climate change e ntse e teba tjee, ho tlilo etsahalang ka Lesotho ha basotho ba lithoto ba ntse ba tsoelapele ho fana ka metsi a naha ee fela tjee ka liphoqo, ba sa nahanele naha ea habo bona? Konteraka efe kapa efe e saenoang e RSA, e tlameha e be ea 50%50% eseng 100% in favour of RSA only, Lesotho le tlameha ho fumana metsi, le be le taolo metsing a lona, eseng hore RSA e be le taolo metsing a Lesotho ka botlalo. Phooo! Basotho ba bang ke liphoqo-phoqo tsa lirota ke bolehe. Swaziland e fa RSA ena 60% ea metsi a eona, 40% e saletse Swaziland. Rona re saletsoe keng katse? Nothing! RSA e nkile 100% ea metsi a katse. Phooooaaaaa! Basotho ke liphoqo -phoqo tse foufalitsoeng kelello ke bobolu.
Refiloe Tlali, you must be insane. You are a real fool, aiming to sellout her own country to the ANC monsters. Former LCD government compromised the lives and future of Basotho & Lesotho just because mahaletere had been bribed by millions of maloti to give South Africa our highlands water for free. Now, it is you culprit.
If your so-called South Africa want Lesotho’s highlands water, it should pay taxes to Lesotho, as it is charging a tax from the ordinary South Africans when selling water to them. So, how can ANC govt rejects to pay tax to Lesotho when buying its water? These ANC government can go anywhere to search for water and leave Lesotho alone with its water. We don’t want their dirty money here. South Africa refused to pay tax just because those kaffirs ruling that country undermine Lesotho and they think they should get Lesotho’s natural resource for free. South Africa can switch to other African countries for water if they are unable to block their own rivers to get water there.
Refiloe is talking rubbish, she was brainwashed by these ANC idiots. Refiloe, Basotho are not that stupid as you think. You sound very corrupt and working collaborately with corrupt South African ANC government to oppress Lesotho. You are disgusting! Phoooooaaaaa!
We don’t need any favours from corrupt ANC government. We don’t want their M9 billion in this country. They should take it to their very poor South Africans living in slums and shacks. Its a pity that Lesotho employs stupid idiots like Refiloe in such a huge project to make an intoxicating decisions with SA government. Where are capable and competent Basotho that would represent their country successfully in this big project?
Politicising taba ena ea metsi will never make sense, those who are objecting the implementation of phase 11 should bring forward their expert opinion to contradict the current feasibility study, otherwise Tlali should continue with implementation, re kebe ra its’enyetsa nako ka ho mamela lerata la makopokopo a sa ts’elang.
bo mme le bo ntate ke bua mona phatlalatsa,ma RSA ha ba re rate.johansburg is growing, chaba seno sa mono se hloka metsi e lekannete! joale haholo lona ba tsoereng molepo, se etsetseng chaba sa hosane bokhopo.potso tseo ke ipotsang tsona ke hore na re tlaba makhoba a SA ho fihlela neng basotho? se nts’etseng morero ona pele taba tsa ona li sa hlaka li le molemong oa SA.joale lona le lutse maseru le shebile melemo e tlang ho lona eseng basotho ka kakaretso!morero ona e hlile u bohlokoa fela joale the agreement is very stupid.Tlali umpa fela a sireletsa bofokoli bono ba bona so ha aseke are etsa bana!
SA e ka sheba the other alternatives(yes its true) fela u hopole hore ana a mona a tsamaea ka gravity hence why ba lokela ho proposa meroro e kang ena lesotho kaha naheng tse ling hotla ba turu!Ma SA ha aseke are etsa li ts’ethe-ts’ethe tjena basotho
hale etsa lintho le hopole chaba sa hosane.re tlabe re eteletse pele naha ena hosane lona le lesieo&water sector ka boeona e na le mathata, motho ule kantle ho eona u bona mathata ana aso bonoe!.mekhoabo in the highlands are being degraded ka rate e ts’osang hoo ke ipotsang ke le motho e mocha hore na projects tse tsa matamo are they going to be sustainable haeka the sources li ntse li sengoa & naha ha u bone e etsa letho ebile u bona ese ntho e ba tsosang !mokhoabo oa size ea maseru mall ha u chele, ntho eo ereng ho uena u le setsibi?….
