Letšeng gives back to education sector

Bereng Mpaki

LETŠENG Diamonds says it has poured M9 million into educational scholarships for tertiary students in different fields of study over a ten year period as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Investment (CSRI) programme aimed at sustainably addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges.

This was revealed by the diamond mining company’s out-going Chief Executive Officer, Mazvi Maharasoa during a recent ceremony the firm hosted to reward the best performing students under its educational scholarship programme.

Each year, prospective students are invited to apply for the scholarships in areas of study determined by the committee governing the scholarships.

The scholarships cover tuition, books, project allowance, accommodation, meals, travel, personal allowance and health insurance cover.

Rethabile Thaane, who is currently studying for a National Diploma in Mining Engineering won the best performing student award for 2016 while Makhale Khesa, an Msc in Chemical Engineering (Metallurgy) student was rewarded for good behaviour.

The two received cheques worth M500.00 and a trophy each. Four other students who completed their studies in 2016 also received trophies.

The ceremony was also attended by the ministers of Mining; Development Planning; and Education.

Ms Maharasoa called on the students to emulate the attributes of successful people in order to carve out their own successful careers.

“The times dictate that our youth must think outside the box and abandon an attitude of entitlement. Your respective futures are in your hands. Look at the characteristics of those who succeed and make them yours,” Ms Maharasoa said.

She said the company had spent more than M9 million in educational scholarships for tertiary students in different fields of study since introducing the initiative in 2006.

The figure is broken down as follows: in 2006 the Mine spent M288 889 on scholarships, then M250 473 in 2007, M872 899 in 2008, M1 377 856 in 2009, M1 567 351 in 2010, M1 035 526 in 2011, M649 215 in 2012, M737 363 in 2013, M646 215 in 2014, M907 958 in 2015 and M1 291 747 in 2016.

These study fields include mining engineering, geology, metallurgy, mechatronics, mineral survey, electrical engineering, engineering management, environmental health and accounting.

“Since 2006, 41 scholarships have been awarded to 39 Basotho. Of these, 31 have since graduated, 7 have been employed fulltime at Letšeng mine, 17 are on internship at the mine while 6 are continuing with their studies.” Ms Maharasoa added.