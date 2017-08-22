Lesotho intensifies world chess preps

Moorosi Tsiane

TWO Chess Federation of Lesotho (CFL) officials, Mahlauli Manyeli and Motlatsi Motlhokoa are currently attending a World Chess Federation (FIDE) arbitration course in Harare Zimbabwe from 18 to 29 August as part of the CFL’s push to increase the pool of the arbitrators in Lesotho.

Manyeli, who is also CFL Acting Secretary General, told the Sunday Express on the eve of their departure that the association felt compelled to increase the number as there was currently only one local FIDE arbitrator, CFL president, Tšeliso Motloheloa.

“For a long time the association has been struggling whenever it hosts tournaments due to lack of experienced referees (arbitrators) as we only had one,” Manyeli said.

“All this time Ntate Motlhokoa and I have been assisting whenever there are big tournaments as we are national arbitrators (NA).

“That is why the committee decided to send us so that we can be qualified arbitrators since we had already doing that work.”

In another development, Manyeli said CFL would host a national tournament in Teyateyaneng this weekend as part of preparations for the next year’s Chess Olympiad in Georgia.

She said the tournament was the second of six they aimed to host.

“Our players will be earning points in these tournaments which will help us when selecting the national team for next year.

“All top ten players in the female and male categories will also compete in a close tournament of their own in a round robin format where the top four will each qualify for the Olympiads then the fifth player in each category will get with a wild card.”

She also said they hoped to have a grand master who will coach the team for at least a month before they depart for Georgia.

“This is a biennial competition and in 2015 we didn’t really do badly so we want to achieve more than we did then.

“We can do that if we ensure thorough preparations for our players and that is why we are working to secure funds to enlist the services of a Grand Master who will train them for at least a month before the games,” she said.