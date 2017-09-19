Lesoetsa enjoying US challenge

Moorosi Tsiane

FORMER Kick4Life and Makoanyane XI striker, Morapeli Lesoetsa, has hit the ground running at his new Lewis Clark Community College team in the United States which campaigns in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The towering striker has already netted seven times in four matches and assisted eight times.

Lesoetsa left the country early last month with Senate Letsie who played for Kick4Life ladies on a two year scholarship.

“So far all is well and I am really enjoying my time here,” Lesoetsa said, adding, “I have settled in well and the environment is good”.

Lesoetsa and Letsie are the second Kick4Life pair to leave for the US after Mako Makoanyane and Thetsane Lesia who left last year after receiving sponsorships.

“The competition is stiff but once I get used to the system I can start dreaming of helping my team to win the league in our region and qualify for the nationals.

“I am playing college football and things are different from home because it is more professional. But the fact that I played for a team of Kick4Life’s calibre is helping me because I am familiar with such situations.

“I am yet to decide what to do after my two year stay but hopefully if I return home, I will be a different player from what I was when still at home.”

Letsie echoed Lesoetsa’s sentiments, saying they had settled well.

“We have settled in well. Our teammates and coaches have made us feel welcome in the team which is our new family away from home.

“The competition is really high and the style of play is different from what we are used to but we adapted quickly,” Letsie said.