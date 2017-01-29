LCS continue fine run

Moorosi Tsiane

LCS continued with their fine form beating a battling Sky Battalion 3-1 in a thrilling Vodacom Premier League match at LCS Ground yesterday.

Yesterday’s victory ensured the correctional service side completed a double over the youthful outfit who they dismissed by the same scoreline in the first round of the 2016/2017 season.

Tahayim Mark, Hopolang Mohlalefi and Mosiuoa Boseeka all scored to keep LCS’ title hopes alive while Sky got their consolation from Thabo Matšoele.

Affectionately known as Masheshena, LCS registered a successive win by the name margin after they accounted for Linare last week.

Mark opened the scoring on 17 minutes, off a Boseeka’s set piece from the right flank.

Sky did not sit back and came close on the hour mark when Matsoele’s free header off a Selikoe Mokhothu delivery crashed against the crossbar from inside the penalty area.

But they also survived when LCS’ Makara Ntaitsana failed to take advantage of a defensive mix-up that saw Sky goalkeeper Rorisang Moabi colliding with one of his defenders while attempting to clear the ball. The ball fell to Ntaitsana who missed an open net in the 35th minute.

Four minutes later, Sky survived once more when Lieta Lehloka’s free header off Mohlalefi’s cross grazed the up-right.

Sky made an early substitution bringing on Keketso Snyders for Thomas Vanveick on the 40 minute mark.

Tsietsi Motseare missed a great chance to level matters when he blazed his spot kick over the crossbar after LCS goalkeeper Daniel Jousse had fouled him inside the box shortly before half time.

The miss was swiftly punished when LCS extended their lead three minutes after the break through a Mohlalefi tap-in after Sky were caught on the counter.

Sky introduced Bonang Mohapi for Tšepang Ntsenyane in the 51st minute and the substitute brought stability to the league rookies’ midfield.

They created opportunities that Snyder failed to utilise.

Their efforts finally paid off in the 57th minute when Matšoele combined well with Mohapi before slotting home to halve the deficit.

LCS made their first change in the 63rd minute with Mark coming off for Leboneng Moqecho and few minutes later Sky made their last, bringing on Tšepang Mmalane for Tieho Molupe.

Sky kept on pushing for an equaliser but found an unyielding LCS backline.

The Correctional side wrapped up their win with a well taken shot from Boseeka on the near post off Ntaitsana’s cross.

LCS coach Mpitsa Marai praised his charges after the final whistle.

“Today’s opponents were much different from those of last week but I am happy because my players also showed lot of improvement which shows we are heading somewhere,” Marai said, adding the win would certainly boost his side’s confidence going forward.

Sky’s coach Thabile Secker who was ejected from the touchline for abusive language, blamed the match officials for his side’s loss.

“Referees should let teams lose because they deserve to lose not because they were unfair.

“But I am happy with how these boys played, we still have a lot to learn and there is no pressure for us as long as we maintain our spot in the elite league,” Secker said.

In the first match of the double header played at LCS Ground, Thabiso Brown’s brace was enough to hand Kick4Life maximum points with a 2-0 win over Sandawana.

Elsewhere, Lioli registered a hard fought 1-0 win over Linare while Bantu proved too hot to handle for relegation-threatened Butha-Buthe Warriors coasting to a resounding 6-1 rout.

Lazola Tjokojokoane and Mokone Marabe each scored a brace with Litšepe Marabe and Teboho Lillane adding one apiece as the Mafeteng outfit maintained top spot in the league.