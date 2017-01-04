LCD rubbishes ABC-DC pact

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) has dismissed as a non-event the new pact between the All Basotho Convention (ABC) and the Democratic Congress (DC) parties aimed creating a new government of national unity (GNU) to replace the current seven-party coalition government headed by Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.

The two parties signed an agreement titled “The Coalition Agreement for National Unity and Reconciliation” on Thursday and said they would invite all political parties to join them in a new GNU that would replace the current Mosisili-led regime.

DC deputy leader Monyane Moleleki who is currently locked in a power struggle with party leader Dr Mosisili signed on behalf of the DC while ABC leader and former premier Thomas Thabane, Thesele ‘Maseribane and Keketso Rantšo signed on behalf of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Basotho National Party (BNP) and Reformed Congress of Lesotho respectively.

However, LCD spokesperson Teboho Sekata dismissed the pact as the work of self-interested politicians which would not see the light of day.

“I see no future in this pact. It displays sheer arrogance and gloating as it is meant to benefit one man, and one man only in that he should be pensionable and get the benefits of a prime minister, and nothing is being said about the common good of Basotho,” Mr Sekata said.

He also said Mr Moleleki and Mr Thabane could not be trusted and in any event they held divergent views on critical issues like the General Amnesty Bill which could affect their working relations.

“The pact itself is between two parties led by people who are not trustworthy. Moleleki says he is for the General Amnesty Bill and on the other hand the other opposition parties led by Thabane still want the Phumaphi Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations implemented including the prosecution of the army personnel involved in (former army commander), Maaparankoe Maaparankoe’s killing.

“We know that the call for other smaller parties to join is not genuine as it is meant to sideline LCD. The truth is out and Basotho can now see those who do not want unity among Basotho,” he said.

He also said the talk about tackling corruption was just a ruse that would not be implemented as the parties were actually “more corrupt than us, the LCD that they are fighting”.

However, Basotho Congress Party leader Thulo Mahlakeng said they had not seen the ABC-DC document and as such, “it would be immature to comment and give our stand as the BCP as it calls for a collective decision”.

His sentiments were echoed by Kimetso Mathaba, the leader of the National Independent Party and Molahlehi Letlotlo of the Lesotho People’s Congress (LPC) who said they would only comment after seeing a copy of the agreement and consulted their followers.

“We joined the seven parties’ coalition government as a party and not as individuals, so it would be wrong for me to comment on this new one between ABC and DC without consulting,” Mr Letlotlo said.

Bokang Ramatšella, a representative of a faction of the LPC dismissed the new pact, saying his party was comfortable in the current coalition government.

“It (coalition pact) is a clear sign of power-hungry people and it was not meant to benefit Basotho in any way but just a gang of hungry-power people,” he said.