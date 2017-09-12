K.I sets sights on world market

Mohalenyane Phakela

RAPPER, K.I (Killah-Instinct), says his sophomore offering titled, Aceofogm, has the sound and lyrical quality to take him to the top of the genre.

The founder of the popular OGM rap outfit described the 17-track offering which was released last month as his “winning card” in the Hip Hop industry hence the album title Aceofogm.

“The name Aceofogm is derived from the poker game, comparing K.I to the ace of spade card which is the biggest and winning card on the deck,” K.I recently told the Weekender.

“I believe I was born for greatness, leadership and to set trends. Everything I have built so far has inspired so many people who can testify. I am the ace – the secret to winning – and I am going to make it in this industry as I have all that it takes because I have God conducting and I am the driver.”

The album features tracks such as Regular (Featuring L-Tore and Metal Jacket) which is a song about a young aspiring artiste from the slums with positive vision to breakout for a bigger purpose through his art. There is also Dear God (Featuring Dunamis) – a dedication to the late Lebo Molapo who was well-known for adding harmonic vocals to different Hip Hop songs, especially those from the K.O.L Productions where he and KI were signed. Other tracks include Bang Bang, My Time and Aceofspades.

“I worked with amazing brands like Durrty F, Dunamis, Metal Jacket, Skreambeatz, Axomind, H-fo, Sy sizzle, L tore and Tsunami.

The album caters a variety of tastes and messages and I am more focused on the international market. A lot is yet to unfold for me.

“I produce, sing, rap and mix or master all the songs by myself. There is growth on this album which can be witnessed through quality, content and precision. My sound is ready and relevant to a broader market and all I need to kick open doors everywhere.

“KI will forever be OGM. I built OGM and I will not let it die as I take pride in my vision for it is easy to stand with the crowd but it takes courage to stand alone.

“Tsunami and Durrty F are the only people who are still standing with me and have always been regardless of our issues. We know how to separate work from our personal issues. I know for sure that I will continue to involve them when doors open, I will show them the pond, give them the fishing rod not fish for them,” he said.