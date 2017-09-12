Gin & Juice event lights up Roma

Mohalenyane Phakela

KAYCEE’S Club in Roma will tomorrow play host to the Gin & Juice lifestyle event featuring an array of local performers as part of efforts to put class into local Hip Hop shows.

The event is the brainchild of rappers, Mac Fonz and Feb Mosotho and patron are expected to dress in red and black outfit. They will be presented with a free glass of a gin and juice cocktail upon arrival.

Speaking to Xpress People recently, Feb described the show as one that was aimed at adding class to local Hip Hop shows without having to bring along foreign acts.

“It is very rare that for local Hip Hop shows to succeed without featuring popular foreign acts because they are often viewed as lacking class,” Feb said.

“However, our goal as local artistes is to attract large crowd on our own. So we thought to start by adding some sophistication through this concept of Gin & Juice as well as the dress code which is also intended to create that unity of purpose among revellers.

“We have been friends for a number of years and throughout the journey we discovered that we have a lot in common such as the chosen theme. One may ask why we did not chose a colourful theme since its spring but then the idea is to stand-out form the rest, something exclusive and classy,” he said.

The event will feature performances from the likes of Kopano, Robocop, KI, Kot Inferno, Tip Toe, 3RD Code, KVN, Chizle, Mahlanyeng and Jonabelo. Ther will also be sets from DJs MSL Reo, Pex Deluxe, DJ Extee, Caduda and Mxxl’s EsshAfrica.

“With time this will grow to be one of the sought after shows which will in turn instil that love for local talent among Basotho hence our strictly local line-up,” he said.