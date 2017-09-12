Fothoane hails Bantu teammates

Moorosi Tsiane

NEW-SIGNING, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, has credited his teammates for his recent good showing for champions Bantu.

The 20-year old sparked on his debut and capped it with a bullet of a goal after coming on as a second half substitute against new-boys, Sefotha-fotha.

Fothoane scored the third goal as the champions ran out 4-0 winners on Saturday at Maputsoe DIFA Ground.

Fothoane was signed on the eleventh hour from Swallows, beating Matlama who were also out to get him.

He however, downplayed his good performance and credited to his team mates for making things easy for him.

“Bantu is a big team and there is no doubt that playing for them comes with big responsibilities,” Fothoane told the Sunday Express.

“I am just happy that I started well and I give all the credit to my team mates and the technical team as they are the ones who has helped me to perform well on my debut.

“As an attacking midfielder it is very important that I also score goals and I am very happy with my overall performance and it will boost my confidence going forward,” he said.

Fothoane added that he is settling well and the target is to help the team defend their title and do well in the CAF Champions League.

“For now I just have to concentrate on working hard and pushing for a place in a team. The target is to help the team continue with the good run and defend their title. We should at least reach the second phase of CAF Champions League,” he said.