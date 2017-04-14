Firm comes to needy children’s aid

Mohalenyane Phakela

KANANELO Centre for the Deaf on Friday received a massive shot in the arm from JP Financial Services in the form of a house to accommodate boarding students at the primary school in Ha Bua Sono in the Berea district.

The financial services institution which has operations in Lesotho and South Africa offering loans to communities, donated the two bedroomed house after learning of the plight of the school on national television.

The house can accommodate 20 students in its two bedrooms which have 10 beds.

In addition, the house boasts of a kitchen, four shower rooms and toilets as well as a room for the caretaker.

Kananelo is one of the few schools in the country which cater for deaf students. It is a Roman Catholic-run boarding school which has 70 students with seven classes.

JP General Manager, Pali Molula said they learnt of the school’s plight during a news broadcast where “the principal was being interviewed and she indicated that they needed extra accommodation facilities for the boarding students”.

“I was touched by the fact that it is one of a very few schools for the deaf and I approached my boss, Ntate Teboho Mojapela (owner of JP Finances) who was very keen to help.

“He told me to ensure that we built a very beautiful house as if it would be our own.

“Although I cannot understand the language the children use, I can tell from their facial expressions that they are happy with this gift,” Ms Molula said.

Ms Molula urged Basotho to give the little they had to help the vulnerable adding that the country would be a better nation “that does not entirely rely on donations from overseas”.

For his part, Mr Mojapela said he was only playing his part in assisting the less privileged as “God has blessed me and it is only fit that I pass on the blessing to my brethren who are in need”.

“I also grew up with the spirit of giving as my family often donates.

“I have helped a lot of people some of whom are now millionaires as well as people who have since graduated from universities.”

He also called upon other companies to seriously take on corporate social responsibility initiatives, adding that way, “Lesotho would be a better place for everyone” and a peaceful nation too.

The handover ceremony began with a mass led by the Roman Catholic Archbishop Gerard Tlali Lerotholi (O.M.I). The archbishop prayed for the house and also sprinkled holy water.

The students also performed various traditional dances such as Litolobonya and the Famo dance as a token of appreciation to their benefactor.

Mr Mojapela and Ms Molula were presented with prayer documents as a token of appreciation.

In her vote of thanks, the school principal, Sister Mariam Mosebo said the house was a timely donation that would complement their efforts to assist vulnerable children.

“We used to live under dire conditions due to shortage of accommodation facilities as only two of my 70 students are day scholars. We even had to reject other applications for we did not have enough rooms to accommodate more students.

“Today we thank God for bringing Ntate Mojapela into our lives as we also pray unto Him to continue blessing Ntate Mojapela who has changed our lives for the better,” she said.