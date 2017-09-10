EU envoy ends tenure in Lesotho

Nthatuoa Koeshe

THE three-year tenure for European Union (EU) Ambassador to Lesotho, Michael Doyle has ended, with the envoy scheduled to leave the country on Thursday to take up a new role for the 28-nation bloc.

In Dr Doyle’s place will come Ambassador Christian Manahl, who previously served as the EU’s envoy to Eritrea. He is expected in the country on Friday.

The government will hold a farewell ceremony for Dr Doyle tomorrow, who has been the EU’s envoy since 2014.

Lesotho and the EU have maintained cordial relations since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in 1976.

Since then, the EU has supported programmes meant to eradicate poverty through sustainable development.

Over the course of 2014-2020, the EU has undertaken to support developmental cooperation programmes in the sectors of water, sustainable energy and governance.