Disney characters lined up for Lesotho

Mohalenyane Phakela

WORLD famous Disney animation characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse will grace a 17 December 2016 event at Maseru Central Park, the first time they will be in the country.

The animation couple have been entertaining children around the world on the small screen for the past 88 years.

They will entertain children alongside local musician Stlofa at the inaugural Mantloaneng event aimed at reuniting families.

A representative for the organisers, Kholu “Princess Dee” Lieta, said Mantloaneng would in fact be “a family fun day as most parents are busy throughout the year and do not have the opportunity to have a quality time with their children”.

“Children also undergo stress if they feel less appreciated in their homes or if there are tensions in the house, therefore the event is aimed at reigniting that bond between parents and their kids while giving children an opportunity to mingle and play with others,” Lieta told Xpress People this week.

The event will also feature games such as tug of war, skipping, Mokou, egg race in addition to jumping castles, face painting, trampolines and swimming.

“Mickey and Minnie Mouse have been on our television screens for a long time and every child can relate to them since their programmes air on different television channels. Their various toys and clothing have also been part of every child’s life.

“Children are more entertained by characters they can easily relate to and the fact that they will be visiting the country for the first time makes it more interesting,” she said adding they were coordinating with “someone in South Africa” who would help bring the characters from China.

Lieta said the event would be staged on an annual basis and they would invite different characters every year.