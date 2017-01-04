Club hosts diaspora welcome show

Mohalenyane Phakela

MASERU-BASED club Cuban Linx will on Thursday host a welcome show for Basotho living outside the country ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Dubbed “Maseru Touch Down (Welcome Home)” the inaugural show is an initiative of Cuban Linx in partnership with South African-based disc spinner, Individual Max.

A host of local and South African Hip Hop DJs have been lined up to perform at the event which will be emceed by actor Matli Mohapeloa.

In addition to Individual Max, the South African-based DJ Elque is billed to entertain the crowd along with DJ Switch who will be making his sophomore performance in Lesotho.

The local contingent will include DJs Da Starr, Mr Maps, Hitman, Mekonko and Hobbs.

Cuban Linx co-owner Raohang Lehobo told Xpress People this past week the event was meant to celebrate and welcome diasporans home who returned for the holidays.

“We have so many Basotho living outside the country, especially in South Africa who come home for the Christmas holidays. No one else other than their families welcomes them home hence the ‘Maseru Touch Down (Welcome Home)’,” he said.

“We also wanted to have a lineup mostly consisting of local artists based in South Africa but unfortunately most of them had other commitments, so we asked DJ Switch to be the supporting act.”

DJ Switch’s forte is underground Hip Hop. The street remix of his recent banger What Happened to Hip Hop featured local rappers L-Tore, Nirex and T Mech. His other hits include Kings of Tomorrow, Switch and Ra Phanda Wena Wetsang among others.

DJ Switch performed in Lesotho for the first time in July this year and vowed to return soon after being impressed by the local Hip Hop scene.

Lehobo also revealed that Maluti Premium Lager would be the beverage of choice during the event and sold at a discounted price.

“Nothing makes a Mosotho feel at home more than something he or she cannot find anywhere else other than in Lesotho, so Maluti Premium Larger will be sold at a discounted price,” he said.