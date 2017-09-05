Cardiovascular exercises to do at home

Mojabeng Dorcas Senekal

Who said you cannot achieve your body goals when you exercise at home? All you need is the right mind set and workouts. Here are Cardio exercises you should do at home and how, of course you can do them at the gym too but they are the perfect go-to exercises for when you workout at only at home.

Burpees

My favourite exercise. Stand tall with your feet hip- width apart. Bend both knees, swing arms back, and drive- off ground as high as possible. Land softly and immediately bend your knees, place hands on the floor in front of you, and jump your feet all the way back so you end up in a plank position, lower your chest to perform a push up. Jump both feet back in and stand. Jump both feet back and stand. Immediately jump up to repeat. Continue to do as many reps as possible for 1 minute.

Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet hip- width apart. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat. Explosively jump as high as you can. Land softly, and then immediately squat down to jump again. I always imagine that I’m pushing the floor away from me as I leap, use this imagination too. You can use your arms to help you jump higher. Do as many squat jumps as possible for 1 minute.

Mountain Climbers

For these, come into a straight- arm plank position with your hands directly below your shoulders. Your body should form a straight line from neck to your ankles. Make sure you have the position right, trust me this is a very enjoyable exercise. Then lift your foot and drive your right knee up into the center of your body. Quickly switch legs, driving left knee up into the center of your body. Try to keep your hips level and your shoulders directly above your wrists. Same as the others, do as many as you can for 1 minute. Enjoy your home workout and do not give up on yourself, distractions are only distractions when you let them.