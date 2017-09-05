Boost for Alliance Winter Challenge

Moorosi Tsiane

INSURANCE firm, Thaba-Bosiu Risk Solutions, committed to supporting the annual Alliance Winter Challenge which features three Alliance Insurance Company-sponsored clubs and a guest team every pre-season.

Thaba-Bosiu managing director, Matokelo Seturumane, made the pledge at a recent awards ceremony in Maseru where LCS goalkeeper Sam Ketsekile and Bantu forward Mokone Marabe were each presented with M1000 for the goalkeeper and top scorer of this year’s tournament respectively.

This year’s tournament was contested by the three Alliance-sponsored teams, Matlama, Lioli, eventual winners LCS and guest side, Bantu.

“Firstly I thank Alliance Insurance Company for inviting us and giving us an opportunity to join them in this good initiative,” Seturumane said adding, “As Thaba-Bosiu Risk Solutions we declare that we will always be part of the tournament”.

“We want to take part in it to give back to the community that have been supporting our business since we started.

“To those who won awards, I say to you keep on working hard and be role models to young kids. We are honoured to give you prizes.”

For his part, LCS goalkeeper Ketsekile hailed Thaba-Bosiu saying it was good that the players’ efforts were being recognised and that motivated them.

“I am very proud to win this prize and I thank Thaba-Bosiu risk Solutions for their efforts which mean so much to us as players. It is good to see that there are people who recognise our hard work. Winning this award doesn’t make me any better than my counterparts but these are results of hard work and I am truly honoured,” Ketsekile said.