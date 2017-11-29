Berea villagers set for electricity connection

Tokelo Rasephei

THIRTEEN villages of Mokhethoaneng in the Berea No. 27 Constituency are set to be connected to the electricity network at a cost of M9 million immediately after the completion of wiring work by the Phaks Electrical and Construction Company.

The project is set for completion in May 2018.

This was revealed by the Minister of Energy and Meteorology, Mokoto Hloaele, at the official launch of the project in Mokhethoaneng on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Mr Hloaele, said 978 families will get access to electricity in a project that will cost M8 585 762.

He said the families that had registered in community electricity schemes and had each paid the minimum fee of M500.

The full fee for each family is M2500 and those who had paid M500 are expected to pay the remaining M2000 in instalments for the next seven years.

“Job opportunities will be availed to the community within which the electricity will be installed,” Mr Hloaele said, adding, “The selection will be done in accordance with the job specification selected by the Phaks Electrical Company”.

He further said that the Lesotho Electricity Cooperation will soon visit Mokhethoaneng to create awareness on the necessary safety precautions when operating the electrical applications in their households.

For his part the Managing Director of Phaks Electrical, Motsekuoa Phalole, said the project would recruit local labour in the wiring process regardless of political affiliation.

Mr Phalole further urged the community to work together for the success of the project becomes a success.

A community representative, Makamohelo Motsamai, expressed gratitude to the government for fulfilling their wish to have electricity in their homes.

She said that the community had organised schemes to apply for the electricity connections and theirs had been a long wait since 2000.

“It had been 17 years since we applied for electricity so this marks the new beginning for the Mokhethoaneng community as the government has finally come to our rescue,” Ms Motsamai said.