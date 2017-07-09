Be a lady and still lift like a boss

Mojabeng Dorcas Senekal

The world health organization recommends a strength training session at least twice a week and that this is the way to reduce your total body fat by at least three percent in ten weeks. I have added this type of training to my work outs and it has been working magic for me; I feel stronger physically and mentally and honestly my life has never been better. Strength training leads to a greater metabolic “after burn” effect, meaning the most work is done when you are resting. Putting on lean muscle also helps you lose weight in the long run as the body has to work harder to maintain it. So the more muscle you build the faster your resting metabolic rate becomes. This means that your body begins to burn more calories at rest.

For a beginner, try this shoulder burn

Side lateral raises: 12 – 15 reps

Upright rows: 12- 15 reps

Front shoulder raise: 15- 20 reps

Shoulder press: 12- 15 reps

Plank ups: 15- 20 reps

Then later you can do the Curls. They can be done with dumbbells, a barbell, or a machine. Choose a weight that you can lift 8 to 12 times in a row. If you use dumbbells or a barbell, make sure you keep your elbows at your side and don’t move them as you lift the weights. If you feel the need to move your elbows, reduce the weight until you can do the movement correctly. On most machines, you can rest your elbows on a pad that keeps the arms in the proper position as you lift the bar. The most obvious outcome of building muscle in your upper extremities is the increased strength making carrying and lifting objects easier, but it does not end there. I promise you the increased strength makes you more confident, powerful, your exercise stamina increases and whatever challenge life throws at you; you take on like a BOSS!!!