Basotho challenged on financial skills

Mamohlakola Letuka

BASOTHO have been challenged to stop making excuses about their underprivileged circumstances of birth and upbringing and come up with strategies to positively transform their lives.

This was said by the former Trade and Industry Principal Secretary, Majakathata Mokoena, while addressing TEDx (Technology, Entertainment, and Design) salon in Maseru.

TED is a nonprofit organisation devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short talks (18 minutes or less). TED began in 1984 as a conference where technology, entertainment and design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.

Meanwhile, independently run TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world including in Lesotho.

Speaking at the TED talk dubbed the TEDxMoshoeshoeRd, Mr Mokoena said it was important for Basotho to introspect and fully appreciate their current state if they to transform the country.

“First you need to identify the position that you are currently in, then you will be able to transform,” Mr Mokoena said, adding, “Where you come from should not hinder your progression, rather use your intellectual capacity to get to the destination”.

For her part, Katleho Masheane, the curator of TEDxMoshoeshoeRd hub, said that the salon was a success and they were preparing for the main event next year, which will even feature more speakers.

“The salon was aimed at introducing TEDxMoshoeshoeRd to the community. We will have the main event next year with more speakers.

“Currently the aim is to introduce the local hub but the bigger aim is to get to embrace local ideas by local Basotho who are pioneering in their different disciplines.

“We are looking for people with ideas that we believe are worth spreading and these should be people with good track records that can also inspire,” Masheane said.

For her part, the curator of Maseru Hub, Likeleli Monyamane, said financial literacy was vital to the country’s development, adding that Basotho needed to acquire financial planning skills.

“Basotho need to start investing funds into something more tangible such as infrastructure rather than focusing on food and money-lending schemes.

“We need to change the behaviour and attitude towards money, teach our children how to manage and save money. Then we will develop as the country,” Ms Monyamane said.