Basketball league roars into life

DESPITE the lack of sponsors, the Lesotho Basketball Association (LBA) still expects a highly competitive and entertaining National Basketball League this season.

The new season roared into life on Friday night with defending champions beating Limkokwing University 58-26 and LBA Public Relations Officer, Molupe Ratšolo, said 22 teams (11 each in the male and female categories) had registered for the 2017/18 season.

“The long wait has finally came to an end and the basketball community can now have something to cheer them up at least until next year winter when the league season ends,” Ratšolo said.

“It is going to be a good season and the level of competition is expected to be high as some heavyweights like Bashana Ba Heso lost some key players while teams like Fokothi have bolstered their squads with some good players.

“Last season’s champions Bokamoso also lost two players but they remain a good side that can challenge for every cup on offer.”

He said the challenge was in the ladies category where only a few teams had a big pool of players, meaning the competition was likely to be limited to those few teams.

Ratšolo said their biggest challenge remained that of sponsorship.

“We still don’t have sponsors for the league and that is our biggest challenge because the association is struggling financially and some teams went the whole of last season without paying their registration in full,” Ratšolo said.