Army, PSI join forces to fight HIV/AIDS

Keiso Mohloboli

The Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) yesterday teamed up with Population Services International (PSI) Lesotho in a campaign aimed at encouraging Machache youths to know their HIV status and go for Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC).

The campaign, which began with a football tournament dubbed ‘Test & Circumcise For Your Team’, is expected to end on 13 March with a four-kilometre fun walk from Molengoane Lodge to Lengole.

There will also be soccer finals on the last day of the campaign.

In an interview with the Sunday Express during yesterday’s tournament held at John Mount High School, LDF Director-Medical Services, Colonel ‘Matšotetsi Tlelai, said the army had a base within Machache, known as Setibing, hence the partnership with PSI.

According to Col Tlelai, the Machache community approached PSI-Lesotho for support in organising a football tournament.

PSI-Lesotho, in turn, engaged the army as their longstanding medical services partner, to take advantage of the tournament and save the youths from the AIDS scourge.

According to Col Tlelai, the community representatives who approached them indicated the youths were reluctant to know their HIV status and did not take VMMC seriously.

“The LDF has a military base in this area hence the army and PSI-Lesotho realised that most people affected by HIV here are male youths. These youths are related to the soldiers because some of them have families here.”

“Since the USDD (United States Department of Defence) supports the LDF specifically in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, we agreed to hold this tournament to attract the youth.

“If one tests positive during the campaign, the LDF and PSI-Lesotho will refer him to the nearest clinic for counselling and treatment. But we are not going to end with referrals but will assist with medical expertise where necessary,” Col Tlelai said.

On her part, PSI-Lesotho VMMC Manager, ‘Mabafokeng Makhobotloane said with the assistance of community representatives, they realised that Machache youths loved football because they had 32 teams in the constituency. This was why they decided to use football in their campaign against HIV, she added.

The top eight teams would receive prizes, Ms Mokhobotloane said.

Ms Mokhobotloane added: “During surgical circumcision and HIV-testing, there is a register where one declares the team he supports in order to score winning points. The team with the most supporters who circumcised and tested for HIV will be awarded,” Ms Mokhobotloane said.

Democratic Congress (DC) Member of Parliament for Machache constituency, Monyane Moleleki, attended yesterday’s tournament and said he was happy with the initiative.

“I am glad that the army and PSI – Lesotho collaborated to encourage healthy living among Machache youths,” Mr Moleleki said.

“I came to watch the matches for moral support and show the youths the importance of HIV-testing and VMMC.”