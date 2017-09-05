All stars winners get Kwese TV kits

THE winning basketball teams from the All Stars games which were held on Saturday last week at the Lehakoe Recreational club received Kwesé TV kits as prizes.

Kwese was the main sponsor of the All Stars games which were organised by the Lesotho Basketball Association. Kwese and the game of basketball are a perfect match. Kwese has the NBA channel beaming on channel 315 and the Kwese TV kits and installations given to the winning teams will help them watch NBA basketball games and learn some game skills in the process.

During the games, the best players from different National Basketball League (NBL) teams across the country were voted for by fans to compete against each other in the All Stars games. This means that the formation of the teams, Team Blue and Team Green, depended entirely on the fans and each team member from the two winning teams, that is, the ladies and the gentlemen, walked away with a Kwese TV kit including a one month subscription free from Econet. In addition to the Kwese kits as prizes for the winners, Econet assisted with the provision of teams’ attire for players and coaches.

When handing over the Kwese kits, Econet’s HOD Brand and Marketing Communications, ‘Maphunye Putsoa said that the sponsorship is intended to grow and strengthen the basketball game in Lesotho. We want the players to excel in honing skills for the game and in return, probably find themselves playing in bigger leagues of the world.” “We are proud to be part of this continuing alliance with LBA” said Putsoa

Molupe Mothepu, LBA president expressed gratitude to Econet for the support the company is showing to basketball. “There is so much basketball content on Kwese TV, the teams will learn the best basketball techniques from the greatest players in the world” said Mothepu

This is not the first time Econet Lesotho has sponsored LBA because a couple of years ago, Econet hosted the Nigerian born basketball star with American NBA team Golden State Warriors, Festus Ezeli in Lesotho as part of the community outreach program between Econet group and the NBA.