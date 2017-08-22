All set for cricket elections

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Lesotho Cricket Association (LCA) will finally hold its national executive committee elections on Saturday at Lakeside Hotel in Maseru.

Last year, the LCA extended by a year the tenure of the current committee citing lack of funds to hold elections.

LCA Secretary General, Sepolo Mohlouoa, recently told the Sunday Express that their four year term ended in September 2016 “but due to lack of funds, we couldn’t hold elections last year”.

“However, things are falling into place and we will hold elections this week,” he said, adding, the presidency, vice president, secretary, vice secretary, treasurer, public relations officer and committee member posts are up for grabs.

“Our executive committee is made up of seven people and our constitution doesn’t allow candidates to come out openly before the elections and submit their names but nominate from the floor on the day of the elections.

“Voting will be done by zones, umpires association and the premier league management who send two representatives. The seven current committee members are also eligible to vote.”

Mohlouoa said among other achievements during their tenure, the number of teams in the premier league had increased and they also expanded to districts such as Mafeteng and Qacha’s Nek.

“I think we have done a good job since we came into office in 2012 and the league has grown in leaps and bounds. We managed to increase the number of premier league teams and many schools registered for the High School League and the sport is now being played in primary schools,” he said, adding, they also assembled a female under 19 team that participated in last year’s eight nations tournament in Botswana.