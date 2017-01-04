AD readies for inaugural indaba

Lekhetho Ntsukunyane

MONYANE Moleleki’s recently-formed party Alliance of Democrats (AD) will hold its inaugural conference on 7 January 2017 ahead of the official launch on the 28th of the same month.

According to AD Secretary-General Mokhele Moletsane, the official launch ceremony — which will be held in Masowe, Maseru – was the “final step” in unveiling the party to the electorate.

The AD was formed by Mr Moleleki earlier this month after the former Democratic Congress (DC) deputy leader and nine other members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) were suspended for six years by party DC leader Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili.

At the height of the power struggle in the DC, Mr Moleleki and the other NEC members, whom Dr Mosisili branded as rebels, withdrew the party from the seven-party coalition government. This was after Mr Moleleki was reshuffled from the Police ministry to the premier’s office – a move he described as a demotion.

Thereafter, Mr Moleleki and other ministers aligned to his Lirurubele (butterflies) faction resigned and also sat in the National Assembly’s crossbench to signal their parting ways with the government. Mr Moleleki also inked an alliance pact with the opposition bloc to oust the government through a parliamentary no-confidence motion.

However, a High Court ruling ended Mr Moleleki’s fight for the DC throne after it endorsed Dr Mosisili as the bona fide party leader.

Mr Moletsane, who resigned a day after being elevated by Dr Mosisili from being Public Works deputy minister to Law and Constitutional Affairs minister, said the new party was already “fully” registered with the Law Office but yet to complete its registration with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“We are currently at a stage where registration with the IEC is underway. We are expected to submit a threshold of 500 members as per the IEC’s requirements. We will be submitting the list soon,” Mr Moletsane said, adding the 7 January 2017 conference would come up with the party’s structures, constitution and identity.

“At the moment, the structures; namely the NEC and other administrative bodies established from the constituencies level downwards, will remain interim until 7 January when the conference adopts them.”

Mr Moletsane emphasised the founding conference would not elect new committees.

“This is because it will be our first conference, so it would be improper for it to be turned into an elective conference. It is mandated with adopting the structures and not electing committees. The elective conference will be held some other time in the future.”

The AD’s interim NEC consists of people who defected from the DC, namely party leader Mr Moleleki, his deputy and Sebapala legislator Kabelo Mafura, Secretary-General Mr Moletsane, his deputy Tieho ’Mamasiane from Pela-Tšoeu. The party treasurer is former Development Planning minister Mokoto Hloaele. Tele MP Ndiwudleli Ndlomose is the party chairman, and his deputy is ’Marapelang Malefane. Kolo MP Teboho Lehloenya is the spokesperson, and Matšana Masiphole is the deputy.

Other NEC members include ’Maletsunyane MP Kotiti Liholo, ’Mamolili Morupelo, ’Mamphana Mphana, Jobo Sekautu, ’Malerato Ntšinyi and Lefa Mapota.

Meanwhile, Mr Moletsane indicated there were “many” other DC proportional representation MPs who “technically” crossed to the AD “but remain DC members until when parliament reopens”.

The AD has also been joined by the DC women’s and youth leagues and other rank and file supporters.

Meanwhile, Dr Mosisili, who faces a possible no-confidence motion when parliament reopens in February 2017, has vowed to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections in the event of the mooted no-confidence motion.