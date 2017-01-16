Monday , 16 January 2017
America sets terms for AGOA eligibility

  Billy Ntaote LESOTHO will need to “take concrete steps” in addressing the United States’ governance benchmarks in the first quarter of 2017 to safeguard its eligibility for ...

Thabane demands safety guarantees

  [caption id="attachment_17493" align="alignright" width="620"] Exiled leader of All Basotho Convention-ABC Thomas Motsoahae Thabane[/caption] ’Marafaele Mohloboli EXILED for ...

Setipa blasts exiled leaders

  [caption id="attachment_17490" align="alignright" width="620"] Minister of Trade & Industry Joshua Setipa[/caption] Billy Ntaote TRADE and Industry Minister Joshua Setip ...

AD readies for inaugural indaba

    [caption id="attachment_17317" align="alignleft" width="620"] Monyane Moleleki[/caption] Lekhetho Ntsukunyane MONYANE Moleleki’s recently-formed party Alliance of Dem ...

SA special permits deadline looms

  [caption id="attachment_17485" align="alignleft" width="620"] Home Affairs PS Adv Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela says NO more extention for LSP applicantions[/caption] . . . as ...

US volunteers start tour of duty

    [caption id="attachment_16453" align="alignleft" width="620"] US Ambassador Matthew Harrington[/caption] Limpho Sello UNITED States Ambassador to Lesotho, Matthew Har ...

Ex-MP calls for GBV law

  [caption id="attachment_17480" align="alignleft" width="463"] Former Member of Parliament for Senqu Constituency Ms Matšeliso Tuoane-Sepiriti[/caption] ’Marafaele Mohloboli ...

